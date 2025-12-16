OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente Announces Retirement, Shifts Focus to Company's East Region Growth Strategy as OmniTRAX Board Member

Colby Tanner Assumes Full Company Leadership in New Year

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, The Broe Group's transportation affiliate, announces the year-end retirement of Co-CEO Dean Piacente, culminating the company's planned leadership succession. Founded in 1972 by industrialist Pat Broe, The Broe Group launched OmniTRAX in 1986 and has grown the company into the fastest growing privately held rail and infrastructure operation in North America. The OmniTRAX Rail Network now comprises 31 rail operations serving ports, industrial parks, and industry leaders across the United States.

OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente announces retirement as part of company’s planned leadership succession, concluding his four-decade rail career. Co-CEO Colby Tanner assumes full company leadership in new year. Piacente shifts to OmniTRAX Board of Directors.

Piacente, the former CSX Vice President, was named OmniTRAX Chief Executive Officer on February 1, 2021. His appointment to helm one of North America's largest privately held transportation services companies was followed by the attraction of some of the rail industry's most respected professionals to complement OmniTRAX's leadership group. During Piacente's tenure, the combined team set company records in service, safety, and achieved an operational efficiency best among peers while rivaling Class I performance.

"I'm extremely proud of what the team has accomplished. Over the past five years, OmniTRAX has grown nearly 60% while attracting $5 billion of Fortune 500 company structures to the rail network. The strategic additions of new railroads, ports, industrial parks, and partners position OmniTRAX well for sustained growth," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "Our board has been invaluable to our continued network growth, and I'm excited to build on that momentum and provide Colby and the team with the resources to thrive."

Piacente's company rebrand, Powered by Rail and Real Estate, was instrumental in the company's record increase in new industrial projects electing to incorporate rail service into the design build process. As CEO, Dean managed the daily operations of the company's railroads, terminal services, transload services, and industrial development. In Piacente's new board role, his focus shifts to employing his extensive eastern U.S. rail experience, relationships, and knowledge to support the company's east region growth strategy.

"Dean's industry reputation and record of results are exceeded only by the achievements he has earned while leading OmniTRAX," said new OmniTRAX Board Chairman David Garin. "We sought Dean for his extensive leadership experience and industry knowledge, and his board service ensures that OmniTRAX will continue to benefit from those invaluable resources."

Colby Tanner, the former BNSF executive appointed OmniTRAX Co-CEO earlier this year in a planned leadership succession, assumes full company leadership January 1, 2026.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private infrastructure companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com .

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

