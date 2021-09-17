Omnium Circus Makes Its Live World Premiere Under The Big Top At Tysons III (Tysons, Virginia)

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnium Circus ( www.omniumcircus.org ), the innovative circus dedicated to inclusivity and diversity, debuts its live show under the big top tent at Tysons III, in Tysons, Virginia, from November 18 through January 9, presented in partnership with Lerner Enterprises. Launched during the pandemic as a critically acclaimed virtual spectacle, the not-for-profit Omnium Circus joins the long-awaited return of live entertainment. Omnium's unprecedentedly diverse and multi-abled cast and crew are poised to bring joy and inspiration to audiences of all ages and abilities in this unique production. Tickets are on sale now for the live show and for the virtual show which The New York Times proclaimed, "Genuinely extraordinary."

Aerialist Jen Bricker Bauer soars in the debut of Omnium Circus in Tysons, Virginia beginning November 18 Navy veteran Jason Span displays his award-winning strength and grace atop the high pole in Omnium Circus debuting in Tysons, Virginia beginning November 18.

Led by the powerful presence of Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, Omnium Circus features the most awe-inspiring circus superstars, each having overcome their own challenges in life to make their dreams come true. Audiences in the climate controlled big top, in which no seat is more than 50 feet from the ring, are invited into a world where all things are possible.

Omnium Circus stars the legendary España family featuring Noe España and Marcos Ponce exhibiting strength and balance on the Wheel of Destiny, with Vivien España wowing from above with her one-of-a-kind head-balancing trapeze and aerial lyra performance. The next generation joins with Noemi Lee España, dazzling with her hula hoops as her brother, Elan España, astounds with his 'how'd he do that?' Diabolos act. Navy veteran Jason Span displays award-winning strength and grace atop the high pole while aerialist Jen Bricker Bauer, born without legs, defies gravity above the ring with her musician/husband Dominik Bauer accompanying her in an awe-inspiring presentation. World champion acrobatic gymnast Shenea Stiletto's strength and dexterity will inspire Olympic hopefuls. Mr. & Mrs. G's crossbow skills will have audiences holding their breath while America's Got Talent semi-finalists, The Chicago Boyz, bring their jump rope acrobatics to the Omnium big top. Rob & Miss Jane's comedy variety act and the Muttville Comix will have the crowd laughing out loud. Teaming with Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, Brandon Kazen-Maddox, Omnium's poet and a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), communicates through American Sign Language to guide audiences through the show.

Omnium's multi-ethnic, multi-racial, and multi-abled cast truly creates a reimagined "Circus For All." Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis, Artistic Director Noe España, and their team of the industry's best creative minds and artists have conceived a transformative live experience accessible for all, at all times. Omnium is the first circus to feature comprehensive accommodations including innovative relaxed seating allowing people to enjoy the circus however they choose. Lisa Lewis proclaims, "Enjoy the show however you like because you are welcome here! Easy access to the "chill zone" and specially trained staff will ensure whole families can share the circus experience together." Extensive accessibility accommodations include: ASL; Audio Description; ADA seating for service animals and mobility challenges; Assisted Listening Devices; designated Calming Areas; Braille programs, Social Story and STEAM Study Guides at every performance.

Omnium also leads the way in inclusivity with its employees and vendors as it partners with organizations including Down Syndrome Association of Northern Virginia, Best Buddies and National Federation for the Blind.

Omnium Circus debuts at Lerner's Tysons III, 8025 Galleria Drive, Tysons, VA from November 18 through January 9. Tickets are $35.00, $65.00 and $95.00 and available at www.omniumcircus.org/tickets. VIP packages and group sales are also available.

