Omnium Concept Wins Sales Award for Exceptional Performance

Chosen based on their high quality and sales results delivered to the client, Omnium Concept was selected as the recipient of the Campaign Cup award. The quarterly trophy goes to the top-performing company of those working on the same campaign. Omnium Concept has been recognized for exceptional work with this award in previous years as well.

"It is wonderful to be recognized with this honor because it's an acknowledgment that our team continues to obtain outstanding results for the client and accomplish our goals," said President Leopold Yahouedeou. "We are determined to win this award again next quarter and continue to excel."

Committed to the highest levels of integrity and work ethic, the sales professionals at Omnium Concept provide a personalized approach to customer acquisition and retention. The company partners with leading companies to ensure growth in their business development efforts. Omnium Concept also offers a management training program that allows leaders to develop personally and professionally.

Headquartered in Montreal, Omnium Concept is a leading Canadian professional sales firm. Omnium Concept provides personalized marketing services through its team of professionals with a focus on bringing the client high-quality results with integrity. For more information, contact Omnium Concept at 514-289-2525 or go to http://omniumconcept.com/.

