OmniView Sports Gives Fans an All-Access Pass to the Game's Biggest Plays

OmniView Sports is creating a personalized experience by integrating fantasy leagues and sportsbooks into one easy-to-use app, YourZone.

This app uses sports-play feeds, machine learning, and odds-pricing simulations in real-time to calculate Excitement Metrics based on your interests.

From there, OmniView's GameChangr controls your TV to show you what's most important to you to create a smart, personal sports hub in the comfort of your own home.

"We wanted to create something that made it easier for sports fanatics to catch every important play with ease," said Nikhil Patel, CEO of OmniView Sports. "We do this by sending predictive play notifications and the GameChangr will get you to any game before an epic play happens."

While this season might not be what we're used to, OmniView Sports is taking the changes in stride and giving users the power to manage their teams, fantasy leagues, and betting all in one app so they can sit back, relax, and enjoy every exciting play.

M.L. Carr, former Boston Celtics player, Coach, and General Manager said it best, "It's like NFL Redzone on steroids!"

About Omniview Sports' GameChangr

The GameChangr turns your smartphone into an all-sports universal remote and integrates all your fantasy leagues and sportsbooks in one easy-to-use app, YourZone. With YourZone app's predictive play notifications, the GameChangr gets you to any game before an epic play happens.

