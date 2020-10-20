OmniView Sports Launches YourZone, the Mobile App Powering the GameChangr Universal All-Sports Smart Remote

Fans can choose their favorite sports to watch and teams to follow, and then pair the YourZone mobile app with the GameChangr device to connect to their preferred streaming providers. OmniView's YourZone app can easily recognize users' favorite sports, teams, players, fantasy leagues, sportsbooks, cable/satellite networks, and streaming services.

Together with GameChangr, the YourZone app wirelessly controls users' cable boxes or TVs. The app uses sports-play feeds, machine learning, and odds-pricing simulations in real time, and also calculates a custom "Excitement Metric" that is generated based on the specific interests of each user.

"The combination of the GameChangr and YourZone is truly the best thing for sports since NFL RedZone," said Nikhil Patel, CEO of OmniView Sports.

"Whether you are a fan of football, basketball, baseball, hockey, or even if you are simply an avid fantasy sports fan, the YourZone app has something for you. It monitors your favorite teams and leagues 24/7, and calibrates the GameChangr to your personal tastes so that you catch every big play as it happens live."

Through the YourZone app, users can keep up with live play-by-play, stats, and box scores, and receive alerts when a big play is about to happen. Additionally, users can set up their account to receive notifications when key fantasy players take the field. The app can also help fans find the best odds to help them beat the book, as users are only one touch away from placing bets at their favorite sportsbooks.

With the NBA and NHL playoffs underway, and the MLB and NFL in full swing, now is the perfect time to utilize the YourZone app and start your personalized sports experience.

To learn more about how the YourZone mobile app and GameChangr can create a customized game feed designed just for you, please visit https://ovszone.com/ .

About The GameChangr

The GameChangr turns your smartphone into an all-sports universal remote and integrates all your fantasy leagues and sportsbooks in one easy-to-use app, YourZone. With YourZone app's predictive play notifications, the GameChangr gets you to any game before an epic play happens.

