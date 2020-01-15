OmniVision and Artilux announce collaboration on NIR 3D imaging and more

The main objective of this collaboration is to combine OmniVision's leading CMOS imaging technology and market position with Artilux's GeSi 3D sensing technology, and accelerate the delivery of comprehensive RGB and 3D imaging solutions to the mobile phone segment. OmniVision and Artilux also expect to build upon this collaboration to provide end-customers with more comprehensive and flexible imaging options, and stay at the forefront of mobile application developments.

The new product offerings will not only cover the mainstream light sensing spectrum from visible light to 850nm/940nm, but will further extend to 1350nm/1550nm, which can provide a superior outdoor experience and improved eye safety for multiple growing digital imaging market segments.

About OmniVision:

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; tablets, notebooks, webcams and entertainment devices; medical; and AR, VR, drones and robotics imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

About Artilux:

Artilux Inc. is a deep tech company that focuses on pioneering advanced photonic technology for wide spectrum 3D sensing and communication. With the fundamental technology breakthrough and collaboration with TSMC, Artilux has not only developed a unique wide spectrum 3D image sensor that acts as a new gateway to many perception AI applications, but also provides a comprehensive and cost-effective solution in the field of high-speed optical communications. Artilux aims to be a vanguard for future technology evolution in mobile, autonomous driving, and industry 4.0. See www.artiluxtech.com.

SOURCE Artilux

Related Links

http://www.artiluxtech.com

