OmniVision and Fullhan Announce Joint RGB-IR Solution for Automotive Cabin Monitoring Systems in Mainstream Vehicles

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, and Fullhan Microelectronics, a provider of chips and solutions for video surveillance products, today announced a joint solution for capturing and processing high quality color (RGB) and infrared (IR) automotive interior images, day and night, with a single camera.

This solution combines OmniVision's OV2778 2MP RGB-Ir image sensor, which offers the industry's best value with high sensitivity across all lighting conditions with Fullhan's FH8310 image signal processor (ISP), which provides dedicated hardware for processing the RGB-IR sensor. The result is high quality video for both machine vision in-cabin monitoring systems (IMS) and viewing applications, simultaneously, providing easily integrated solutions for facial recognition, the detection of objects and unattended children, remote monitoring, and recording for ride-hailing and robo taxi vehicles.

"We partnered with OmniVision because it provides a mature RGB-IR image sensor for IMS that was readily adaptable to our processor," said Shen Ma, VP of sales at Fullhan. "Our FH8310 is a high performance, cost effective 2MP ISP for automotive image sensors that provides good low light performance and an internal analog high definition transceiver."

"Fullhan provides a full-service ISP offering for China and other regions," said Shu Meng, China regional marketing director at OmniVision. "Following the recent introduction of our OV2778 image sensor, we developed a fine-tuned joint solution that makes it easy for designers to create high value cabin monitoring systems for mainstream vehicles."

The OV2778 image sensor is built on OmniVision's 2.8 micron OmniBSI™-2 Deep Well™ pixel technology, which delivers a 16-bit linear output from a single exposure with best in class low-light sensitivity. The FH8310 ISP has a high performance 3D de-noise module that achieves excellent low light performance. The two devices also provide low combined power consumption, which ensures optimal image quality by reducing the heat generated from cabin-monitoring cameras that operate continuously in confined spaces.

The FH8310 ISP also supports lens distortion correction. Additionally, it accepts Bayer and RGB-IR 4x4 pattern inputs from the 2MP OV2778 sensor. For top color imaging performance across varying lighting conditions, the OV2778 sensor integrates an RGB-IR, 4x4 pattern color filter and an external frame synchronization capability.

This joint solution provides a small footprint, enabling designers to create the smallest possible camera modules for discrete placement inside the vehicle. The OV2778 image sensor is offered in the smallest package available for the automotive in-cabin market segment—a 6.5 x 5.7mm automotive CSP—and provides advanced ASIL functional safety. The FH8310 ISP is offered in a 7 x 7mm QFN56 package.

Both devices are available now, and both provide AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification for automotive applications. To see a demonstration, visit OmniVision's private suite at Computex, May 28-30. For more information, contact your OmniVision sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales, or your Fullhan sales representative at www.fullhan.com/en/index.php?c=message&a=type&tid=8.

About Fullhan

Fullhan Microelectronics was established in April 2004 and focuses on video surveillance. The mission of Fullhan is to provide the most competitive chips and solutions for video surveillance products. Fullhan provides H.264 codec SoCs, image signal processor ICs and a variety of other solutions for video surveillance products. Fullhan works closely with solution providers and equipment manufacturers, in China and worldwide, to provide high performance, cost-effective products and services, increase market share and achieve substantial business success. Learn more at http://www.fullhan.com.

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; tablets, notebooks, webcams and entertainment devices; medical; and AR, VR, drones and robotics imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OmniVision®, OmniBSI™, Deep Well™, and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

