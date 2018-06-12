OmniVision and Myriad Fiber Announce World's First Commercial Endoscopic Surgery Tool Prototype with Integrated Camera

This new prototype solves a real problem that surgeons face when performing endoscopic procedures—such as those for ear-nose-throat, urology and women's health—which represent a growing percentage of all surgeries. The CMOS camera at the distal tip of today's standard endoscopes is spatially offset and set behind the working channel through which the endoscopic surgery tool is passed. Setting up the camera as such can obstruct the surgeon's view of the target region, provide an image with a shadow or even provide a misleading view of the tool. This lengthens the time required for surgery, causes more patient discomfort and complications, and creates the risk of an incomplete therapeutic procedure. In this prototype, the OVM6948 is incorporated directly into the tool, resolving the above mentioned imaging issues encountered in more traditional setups.

"If surgeons could see exactly what the endoscopic tool is doing, they could perform delicate operations faster and more safely," said Tehzeeb Gunja, principal marketing and business development manager at OmniVision. "We are opening up a completely new paradigm by integrating the camera as part of the surgical tool itself."

OmniVision's extremely small medical camera modules, such as the OVM6948, are uniquely suited to this application. It includes a CMOS image sensor and built-in wafer-level lens, and comes in a 0.58 x 0.58mm package. OmniVision's OmniBSI+™ pixel architecture delivers best-in-class image quality, with a resolution of 200 x 200 at 30 frames per second. Low power consumption keeps the endoscopic tool cool, contributing to greater patient comfort.

The OVM6948 can also be sterilized for disposable devices and is tested for bio-compatibility.

Myriad Fiber's long history of endoscope expertise greatly contributed to the success of this collaborative effort. "OmniVision's compact camera modules have created the possibility for new product concepts and higher quality images than ever before," said Tyler Gauvin, vice president of sales and marketing at Myriad Fiber. "We have extensive experience developing endoscopes and integrating these small cameras into a fully functioning medical-grade product."

