OmniVision and Smart Eye Introduce 2-Megapixel Imaging Solution for High-Precision Automotive Gaze and Eye Tracking Applications

"Automotive OEMs need image sensors that are certified to ASIL B for level-3 autonomous vehicles, beginning with 2021 models," said Marius Evensen, senior automotive technical marketing manager at OmniVision. "The OV2311's ASIL B certification includes advanced safety features. Additionally, by pairing it with Smart Eye's sensing algorithm, we are providing OEMs with a robust, turnkey solution that meets the most demanding automotive industry requirements."

Eye- and gaze-tracking cameras need to be small and unobtrusive so that drivers do not feel they are being monitored, but smaller cameras tend to run hot and create excess system noise. The OV2311 image sensor, which comes in a chip-scale package, consumes half the power of competing 1-megapixel solutions, keeping the temperature under control without sacrificing performance. Its high pixel density enables a wide field of view for a larger headbox to adjust for various driver seat positions, along with clear, precise images for tracking gaze. Additionally, the wider field of view opens the opportunity for sensing throughout the cabin interior, including passengers as well as the driver.

"Our long-term, close working relationship allowed us to seamlessly merge our proven eye-tracking algorithm expertise with OmniVision's industry-leading image sensors," said Karolina Wikander, head of business management at Smart Eye. "OmniVision's OV2311 is now the benchmark for the driver monitoring industry. Our combined solution benefits automotive OEMs needing a complete hardware and software package that has been thoroughly tested and is ready to implement in a wide variety of vehicles."

The two companies are in discussions with multiple automotive OEMs, covering a significant number of upcoming car models.

OmniVision's OV2311 image sensor integrated with Smart Eye's sensing algorithm library is available now. Please contact OmniVision for more information, or visit our booth #21 at AutoSens Detroit, taking place May 14-17, 2018.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye was founded to bridge the gap between man and machine for a better tomorrow by developing ground breaking eye tracking technology that understands, assists and predicts human intentions and actions, through combining deep, technical knowledge with playful creativity. Smart Eye consists of two business units. Research instrument, that offer high performance in complex, real-world situations, paving the way for new insights in aerospace, aviation, automotive, psychology, neuroscience, medical and clinical research. Business unit Applied Solutions supplies embedded software in next generations cars, helping the automotive industry take another step towards autonomous vehicles.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye has offices in Gothenburg, Sweden and Michigan, USA as well as having partners, resellers and distributors in Europe, USA and APAC. Its solutions are used by several hundred large clients all over the world, by leading research groups, brands and labs such as US Air Force, Nasa, BMW, Lockheed Martin, Audi, Boeing, Volvo, GM, and many more. More info here: smarteye.se.

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones, notebooks, tablets and webcams, digital still and video cameras, security and surveillance, entertainment devices, automotive and medical imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OmniVision® and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

