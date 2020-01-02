OmniVision Announces 4K Video Processor with Industry's Lowest Power Consumption and HEVC Compression Capability for Battery-Powered Security and Surveillance Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced in advance of CES the OA805, a video processor that supports high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) compression with the lowest power consumption in the industry.

The interest in HEVC (also known as H.265) for IoT-enabled home security devices is growing rapidly. This advanced video compression standard reduces storage requirements and enables the streaming of 4K videos over wireless connections. The trade-off is that the compression routine is computationally intensive and can consume more power. The OA805, however, is extremely power efficient, and is making HEVC possible for battery-powered security cameras and video doorbells for the first time.

The OA805 has a boot-up time that is significantly faster than its nearest competitor. This rapid startup eliminates any delay between motion detection and video recording, potentially allowing the camera to instantly alert users of suspicious activities. Within 0.1 seconds (100 ms), the OA805 can go from completely powered off to fully functional. This also allows the OA805 to boot-up only at the moment when motion is detected in the security camera's field of view, thus avoiding the need for a standby or sleep mode. Because the processor consumes no power when it is off, the overall power consumption of the security camera is extremely low and allows the camera to have up to two years of battery life.

"High-end surveillance cameras need video processors that can cope with high-definition 4K resolution video streams. However, high resolution video translates into high power consumption, and manufacturers have had to either settle for lower resolution video to conserve power in their battery-powered systems, or to rely on hard-wired solutions," said David Ho, product marketing manager at OmniVision. "With the OA805, this power versus resolution trade-off is eliminated. Its support for both HEVC and H.264 video compression, in combination with the industry's lowest power consumption and fastest boot-up time, allows designers to incorporate leading-edge performance into products that their customers can quickly and easily install anywhere, so they never miss a thing."

The OA805 is a system-on-chip (SoC) that features dual embedded Arm® Cortex®-A5 CPU cores with Neon™ technology for accelerated audio and video encoding/decoding, along with image processing, video encoding hardware and RGB/IR processing. Its high dynamic range (HDR) processing capability allows the OA805 to accept input from RBG/IR image sensors and support high-quality displays, for videos taken during the day or at night, in conditions with widely contrasting bright and dark images.

As an upgrade from OmniVision's OV798, the OA805 adds HEVC capability, consumes less power, boots up faster and offers higher resolution processing. This video processor accepts up to 16-megapixel captures from an image sensor and outputs up to 4K resolution video at 30 frames per second (fps) using HEVC encoding and decoding. It also supports multiple video streams at lower resolution, including H.264 1080p resolution at 60fps, as well as HDR and RGB-IR.

The OA805 video processor is available now, and it will be demonstrated at OmniVision's CES hotel suite , from January 7-10. Contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information or to schedule a CES meeting: www.ovt.com/contact-sales .

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; tablets, notebooks, webcams and entertainment devices; medical; and AR, VR, drones and robotics imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com .

OmniVision®, and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ovt.com

