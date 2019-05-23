OmniVision Announces Compact Global Shutter Camera Module for Near-Infrared Mobile Facial Authentication, AR/VR Eye Tracking and Machine Vision

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OVM7251 CameraCubeChip™ module. Built on the 3 micron OmniPixel®3-GS global shutter architecture, the OVM7251 offers designers a small form factor, low power consumption and cost effective 640x480 VGA resolution camera module. The module is available in an 850nm version for AR/VR eye tracking, and a 940nm version for machine vision and 3D sensing in mobile facial authentication.

"Until now, most camera modules for these applications have been built with rolling shutters, which have latency issues. Meanwhile, global shutter modules have previously been too large and expensive," said Aaron Chiang, marketing director at OmniVision. "Our new OVM7251 overcomes these challenges by providing a cost effective VGA module with global shutter performance in a wafer-level, reflowable form factor."

The OVM7251's sleep current consumption is 5mA, and during active mode, the module's global shutter enables fast image capture. This combination can result in extended battery life for a broad range of applications, such as head-mounted displays for AR/VR, facial authentication in smart phones, and machine vision for factory automation, barcode readers and robot vacuum cleaners. Additionally, by using the OVM7251 for eye tracking in AR/VR headsets, designers can further reduce power consumption by programming the system to only process the display areas where users are currently looking, instead of the entire image.

OmniVision's CameraCubeChip modules reduce design time by integrating the image sensors, processor and lenses in a miniature wafer-level, reflowable chip-scale package. The OVM7251 module is available now for sampling and volume production, along with an evaluation kit. It will be demonstrated at OmniVision's private suite at Computex, May 28-30. Contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

