OmniVision Announces Industry's Smallest High Definition Medical Image Sensor for Endoscopes and Catheters

These features make the OH01A an ideal imaging solution for many diagnostic endoscope procedures, including airway-management (esophagoscopes, laryngoscopes, thorascopes, pleuroscopes, bronchoscopes, mediastinoscopes) and urology (utero-renoscope) applications.

"As endoscopes reach further into the human body for diagnostics, surgeons require smaller image sensors with higher resolution and excellent image quality," said Tehzeeb Gunja, principal marketing and business development manager at OmniVision. "At the same time, they need a wide viewing angle and close focus distance with low power consumption to reduce heat and improve patient comfort. The OH01A image sensor fulfills all these requirements."

The OH01A has a 1/11-inch optical format, a 1.1-micron pixel and RAW data output. It offers 1280 x 800 resolution, which can be resized to 720p for HD (16:9 aspect ratio) or 800 x 800 for square displays. Both modes operate at 60 FPS for crisp, jitter-free images. The sensor's PureCel-S stacked pixel architecture delivers the highest-quality images with improved sensitivity, high full-well capacity, no blooming and low color crosstalk.

Being stereo-ready, two OH01A image sensors can be synchronized to create 3D images for surgical procedures. Power consumption is 25% lower than that of previous-generation medical image sensors, which keeps the distal tip of the endoscope cooler for greater patient comfort. A high chief ray angle of 32 degrees enables a wider field of view in a slimmer module, resulting in a shorter rigid endoscope distal tip that allows for a tight bend radius.

Support for both MIPI and sub-LVDS output interfaces allows the OH01A to transmit image data over long distances. It also integrates one-time-programmable (OTP) memory to store manufacturing and calibration information.

The OH01A can also be autoclaved for reusable devices and sterilized for disposable ones.

Samples of the OH01A are available now, and it is expected to enter volume production in Q4 2018. The sensor will be demonstrated this week at OmniVision's Booth #1563 at MD&M East in NYC, June 12-14, 2018. Please visit the booth or contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information.

