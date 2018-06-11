OmniVision Announces OVMed™ Image Signal Processor for Medical, Veterinarian and Industrial Endoscopes

"Due to the continued push for smaller CMOS image sensors in endoscopes, most signal processing has to be executed on a separate ISP chip, either inside the endoscope handle or within the camera control unit. The OVMed solution integrates the analog-to-digital converter, ISP and output interface to streamline the signal conditioning and processing architectures of endoscope designs," said Tehzeeb Gunja, principal marketing and business development manager at OmniVision. "When coupled with our portfolio of compact, high-performance medical CMOS image sensors, the OVMed ISP provides customers with an end-to-end, proven solution that is market-ready and cost-effective."

The OVMed ISP system's video processing unit comes in two versions. The Mini version is compact enough to fit inside an endoscope handle, which is ideal for mobile, ambulatory or other environments that connect directly to a tablet or PC. The larger, Advanced version provides the highest image quality with more sophisticated features and can reside in the camera control unit. The OVMed ISP is available in multiple output formats and interfaces, depending on the desired application. The output can connect to an external display via USB or HDMI cables, or wirelessly via Wi-Fi. Alternatively, the unit can interface with a microcontroller via a DVP port.

The OVMed ISP system offers industry-leading image signal processing with a short system delay of less than 100 ms, enabling instantaneous image capture and display even when connected via Wi-Fi. With power consumption at only 300 mA in active mode, it can run on a battery or via a USB power adaptor.

The OVMed ISP can be easily integrated with a wide variety of hardware and software. Endoscope designers can define configurable hardware buttons and LED indicators, based on their applications' specific requirements. The included software development kit (SDK) runs on Android, iOS, macOS and Windows, and features APIs with a C++ callable function library in binary DLL format. The SDK also provides demo programs that illustrate how to use the APIs. The optional Wi-Fi module can be controlled via the included application, using any iOS- or Android-based mobile device.

The OVMed ISP meets the ESD, EMC and EMI specifications required by the IEC 60601 standard. It is also certified as REACH and RoHS compliant, and qualifies for CE marking. Additionally, its software complies with the IEC 62304 standard.

OmniVision's OVMed ISP is currently sampling. The ISP is being demonstrated this week at OmniVision's Booth #1563 at MD&M East in NYC, June 12-14, 2018. Please visit the booth or contact your OmniVision sales representative for more information.

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones, notebooks, tablets and webcams, digital still and video cameras, security and surveillance, entertainment devices, and automotive and medical imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OmniVision®, OVMed, and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnivision-announces-ovmed-image-signal-processor-for-medical-veterinarian-and-industrial-endoscopes-300664327.html

SOURCE OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ovt.com

