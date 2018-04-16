OmniVision's New Image Sensor with Nyxel™ Technology Combines 8-Megapixel Resolution with Superior Near-Infrared Imaging, Providing an Ideal Solution for Surveillance Cameras

Demand for surveillance cameras continues to grow, with well over 125 million such cameras expected to ship globally in 20181, according to IHS Markit. Within this substantial market, there is an increasing need for surveillance cameras with high resolution and improved night vision to accurately capture image details while keeping power consumption low. Other applications with similar requirements, such as body-worn cameras for law enforcement, represent an additional growth opportunity.

"With 8 megapixels of resolution and our industry-leading Nyxel technology, the OS08A20 allows surveillance cameras to capture accurate and detailed images at night, without the need for high-power LEDs," said Brian Fang, Business Development Director at OmniVision. "With such capabilities, this sensor also fills a need in emerging applications, such as video analytics, where accurate object and facial recognition is aided by higher resolution and sensitivity."

Nyxel technology delivers significant quantum efficiency (QE) improvement at 850nm and 940nm while maintaining high-modulation transfer function, allowing the OS08A20 to monitor a larger area compared with legacy technologies. Eliminating the need for external lighting sources reduces power consumption and enables covert surveillance for improved security. The OS08A20 is also a color CMOS image sensor, employing the PureCel pixel architecture with backside illumination to capture crisp, clear color images during the daytime.

The OS08A20 supports image sizes of up to 3840x2160 (16:9 aspect ratio) to capture high-resolution video at 60 frames per second. It comes in a 2x2-micron pixel size and 1/2-inch optical format for improved sensitivity. This image sensor is currently sampling and is expected to start volume production in the second quarter of 2018.

About OmniVision

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones, notebooks, tablets and webcams, digital still and video cameras, security and surveillance, entertainment devices, and automotive and medical imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OmniVision®, PureCel®, Nyxel™ and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 IHS Markit "Top Video Surveillance Trends for 2017"

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnivisions-new-image-sensor-with-nyxel-technology-combines-8-megapixel-resolution-with-superior-near-infrared-imaging-providing-an-ideal-solution-for-surveillance-cameras-300629322.html

SOURCE OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ovt.com

