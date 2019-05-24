OmniVision's New SoC Provides Entry Level, Thin-Bezel Notebooks With Industry's Best VGA Camera Image Quality, Low Power Consumption and Overall Value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OV0VA10 SoC, which integrates the industry's most advanced VGA image sensor and signal processor in a single chip-scale package. The SoC's OmniPixel®3-HS architecture allows entry level, thin-bezel notebook designers to incorporate the very best VGA camera performance with excellent low light image capture for applications such as videoconferencing. Additionally, it offers 30% lower power consumption than the leading competitor to extend battery life.

"Analysts predict that 20% of embedded notebook cameras will remain at VGA resolutions for the foreseeable future, due to cost considerations in the entry-level market," said Jason Chiang, product marketing manager at OmniVision. "By introducing this new OV0VA10 SoC with advanced pixel technology, OmniVision is increasing the performance and extending the viability of the VGA notebook camera market."

The OV0VA10 provides the industry's best low light VGA camera performance. Additionally, its OmniPixel®3-HS architecture enhances color performance with symmetric pixel design to eliminate color shading and optimize the signal-to-noise ratio. It also offers high quantum efficiency for truer-to-life color reproduction and superior low light performance, while operating at 30fps for smooth video conferencing.

This SoC's integrated image sensor has a 1/10" optical format and 2.2 micron pixel size, enabling a 4mm camera module in the Y dimension for the latest entry level notebooks with thinner bezels. Additionally, it is manufactured using an advanced 200mm wafer process and is offered in an 8" chip-scale package with a DVP interface.

The OV0VA10 VGA SoC is available now for volume production, sampling and evaluation kits, along with OmniVision's renowned onsite customer tuning service. Visit OmniVision's private suite at Computex, May 28-30 to learn more, or contact your OmniVision sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

