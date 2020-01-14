Omnivore Appoints Former FairWarning Executive as Chief Operating Officer and Opens Tampa Bay Corporate Headquarters

Singer served for nearly 8 years as Vice President of Finance for FairWarning, a global privacy company. While at FairWarning, Singer led the Finance, Legal, IT, and Sales Operations teams and was part of the $60 million growth equity investment from Mainsail Partners in June of 2018. His strategic approach and operational leadership in growing companies will be his focus as Omnivore continues to scale.

"I have been impressed with Omnivore's solid strategic growth and progressive performance as they help restaurants break through technology barriers," said Singer. "I am excited to be working with Mike Wior and the team as we take the company into its next phase of growth with operational excellence."

Omnivore's growth has come from multiple digital categories such as labor management, reservation management, online ordering, kiosks and pay at the table. However, Omnivore's ecommerce platform for restaurants, Menu Management System (MMS), has accelerated its growth as well as the company's app partners and restaurant partners growth. MMS enables restaurants to take full control of their ecommerce strategy while reducing friction with technology providers such as 3rd party delivery, online ordering, search engine ordering, social media ordering, kiosk ordering, and others that rely on digital menus with a need for the order to be directly injected into the restaurant's point of sale (POS) system.

"Myself and several members on the board have had the opportunity to get to know Dan, and there is tremendous value in his expertise and insight," said Chris Sullivan, Chairman of the Board for Omnivore. "Omnivore is in a strong position as the team executes the 2020 plan, and now having the headquarters in the Tampa Bay Area will create even better efficiencies with resources and talent."

Restaurants continue to elevate their digital strategies as part of their growth plans but it comes with complexity of integration and access to the fast evolving technologies and functionalities. Omnivore is well-positioned to help restaurants vet, identify, and most importantly quickly deploy these solutions to drive growth, optimize operations and minimize expenses.

"Restaurant technology is going through a stage of rapid evolution and deployment in the industry, new tools to manage this change is becoming a key element to building a sustainable and flexible technology strategy. Omnivore is extremely proud to be first to market with an integration platform that directly addresses these new challenges," said Mike Wior, CEO of Omnivore. "We're pleased to have Dan's trusted leadership to help grow the company and deliver consistent results as Omnivore continues to bring added value to our restaurant clients and their guests."

