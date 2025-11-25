OmniZare to Unveil Revolutionary Dielectric Tomography Scanners at RSNA 2025

Non-Ionizing Technology Makes Medical Imaging Completely Portable and Ultra-Affordable

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RSNA Booth 8100 – OmniZare, an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced it will showcase its groundbreaking Dielectric Tomography Scanner platform at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, November 30 – December 4, 2025, in Chicago's McCormick Place – Booth 8100 (North Hall, Level 3). The company will demonstrate the technology's capabilities in two different demonstration units: a cranial scanner for diagnosing strokes and other potential brain injuries; and a handheld scanner for wellness applications and trauma-related injuries.

OmniZare's cranial scanner provides rapid brain imaging for emergency radiology and monitoring

Using safe, low-power ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio waves (300 MHz – 3 GHz), OmniZare's scanner penetrates several inches into the human body – including through bone – to generate real-time 3D quantitative images of the dielectric properties of body tissue. The solution can deliver AI-powered diagnostic results in under 10 seconds and costs a fraction of existing solutions, as little as one one-hundredth of the cost of an MRI machine.

Safer Than X-Ray and CT Scans, Faster Than MRI

Unlike traditional imaging modalities that rely on ionizing radiation (X-ray/CT), strong magnetic fields (MRI), or limited penetration (ultrasound), OmniZare's dielectric tomography scanners are non-ionizing, highly portable, and designed for point-of-care use in emergency departments, ambulances, sports medicine, military settings, and routine clinical practice.

"For decades, clinicians have been forced to choose between speed, safety, and diagnostic depth. With OmniZare's Dielectric Tomography Scanner, that compromise is finally over," said Eric Giler, co-CEO of OmniZare. "In less than ten seconds, from the back of an ambulance, the sidelines of a football field, or a more traditional clinical setting, we now have potential to tell you whether a patient is having a hemorrhagic stroke, an ischemic stroke, or a traumatic brain injury. This is the future of point-of-care neuroimaging, and it starts at RSNA this year."

Powerful Booth Demos: AI-Powered Detection of Bleeding, Strokes & Small Lesions Through Bone

OmniZare will demonstrate a variety of applications for their Dielectric Tomography Scanner platform, including:

Cranial Scanner: rapid detection of hemorrhagic and ischemic strokes; traumatic brain injury; detection of small lesions in biological tissue phantoms

Handheld Scanner: detection of internal bleeding and trauma-related injuries; body composition analysis distinguishing visceral from subcutaneous fat; liver disease

"Our technology represents a paradigm shift in medical imaging," said Andre Kurs, PhD, co-CEO of OmniZare. "For the first time, clinicians can get instant, deep, diagnostic information from a safe and affordable device – no radiation, no gel, no heavy equipment. We believe this will transform triage and management of stroke, trauma, internal bleeding, and chronic conditions."

Purpose-Built by Technology Innovators and Successful Business Leaders

OmniZare's Dielectric Tomography platform is non-ionizing, making it safe for repeated use in children, pregnant patients, and in any clinical setting. It penetrates bone and air-filled structures where ultrasound fails, yet delivers millimeter-scale resolution using only low-power UHF radio waves. The entire system is portable and can operate completely off-grid.

The first market-ready application of the technology will be a wellness version, focused on body composition, which will readily scale to FDA-cleared clinical applications.

OmniZare's leadership team includes veterans from WiTricity, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and successful MedTech ventures.

Stroke, Bleeding & Lesion Detection in <10 Seconds – Demo at Booth 8100

Visit OmniZare at RSNA Booth 8100 to experience scans and speak directly with the founders and engineering team. Media, clinical partners, distributors, and investors are invited to schedule private demonstrations.

For meeting requests:

Eric Giler [email protected] , +1 617 620 0651

Website: https://www.omnizare.ai

About OmniZare

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OmniZare is pioneering AI dielectric tomography – a new class of safe, portable, and low-cost medical imaging based on UHF radio wave interactions with biological tissue and powered by computer intelligence. The company's handheld platform has the potential to transform emergency medicine, neurology, trauma care, sports medicine, and wellness screening worldwide. Learn more at omnizare.ai.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://rsna2025.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=02077437

SOURCE OmniZare