OMNNI Associates completes transition to Westwood

"Westwood's clients have benefited from the enhanced services of our combined team, and our people have gained unique project experience. We look forward to completing this final stage of integration into Westwood and the ongoing opportunities to come." says Ramlet.

The Appleton office address and contact information will remain the same.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for private development, public infrastructure, wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple US offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work For Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) List as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

