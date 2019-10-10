OMNOVA Solutions Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Synthomer plc

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) announced that during a special shareholder meeting today, OMNOVA shareholders approved the merger agreement under which Synthomer plc will acquire all outstanding OMNOVA common shares. Upon completion of the merger, OMNOVA shareholders will be entitled to receive $10.15 per share for each share owned.

OMNOVA President and Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan said, "We are pleased that OMNOVA shareholders have overwhelmingly supported the pending merger with Synthomer, which represents a tremendous strategic and value-creating opportunity. The combined company will have an expanded global platform and portfolio to serve customers, greater supply chain and manufacturing scale to more efficiently produce and distribute product, an increased innovation pipeline to accelerate future growth, and a stronger balance sheet to drive inorganic growth opportunities."

The closing of the Merger remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory clearances in the European Union and Turkey. OMNOVA and Synthomer continue to target closing the transaction in late 2019; however, there can be no assurances regarding the timing of completion of regulatory clearance, which could delay the closing to early 2020.

About OMNOVA

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is a global innovator of performance-enhancing chemistries and surfaces used in products for a variety of commercial, industrial and residential applications. As a strategic business-to-business supplier, OMNOVA provides The Science in Better Brands, with emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and functional and decorative surfaces that deliver critical performance attributes to top brand-name, end-use products sold around the world. OMNOVA's sales for the last twelve months ended August 31, 2019 were approximately $760 million. The Company has a global workforce of approximately 1,900. Visit OMNOVA Solutions on the internet at www.omnova.com.

About Synthomer

Synthomer is a top-five global supplier of emulsion and specialty polymers, producing innovative formulations to support customers in a range of industries, from construction through paints and coatings to healthcare. With headquarters in London, the Group operates 25 production sites, four global R&D centers and has sales in all geographies. Synthomer has a strong track record of organic growth and progress has been further underpinned by three bolt-on acquisitions since 2016. The Group has approximately 2,900 employees and reported FY 2018 revenues of £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion USD). www.synthomer.com

