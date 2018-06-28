OMNOVA Solutions to Close Green Bay Production Facility

"We remain committed to serving the specialty paper and carpet industries as well as the many other specialty applications that use styrene butadiene emulsions," said Anne Noonan, President and CEO of OMNOVA Solutions. "We will work closely with our customers, maintaining service levels to these markets during the transition. Our Mogadore facility has the full complement of technical and production capabilities to meet our customers' needs with the highest levels of technical and service excellence."

The strategic decision to close the Green Bay facility is necessary due to the continued decline of the paper market and is another step in OMNOVA's continued transition to a specialty solutions company. "In keeping with our strategic focus, we will continue to accelerate the development of market-leading specialty solutions to serve customers in specialty paper, carpet, and other specialty SB-based markets," said Noonan.

"Green Bay has been an important part of the OMNOVA story since the plant opened in 1993 and we value the long-standing government and community support we have received over the years," said Noonan. "We regret the impact this change will have on many of our employees who have done an exceptional job of serving our customers. We are appreciative of our employees' many contributions, and we will continue to assist and support our workers throughout this transition."

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is a global innovator of performance-enhancing chemistries and surfaces used in products for a variety of commercial, industrial and residential applications. As a strategic business-to-business supplier, OMNOVA provides The Science in Better Brands, with emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and functional and decorative surfaces that deliver critical performance attributes to top brand-name, end-use products sold around the world. OMNOVA's sales for the last twelve months ended November 30, 2017 were $783 million. The Company has a global workforce of approximately 1,800. Visit OMNOVA Solutions on the internet at www.omnova.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnova-solutions-to-close-green-bay-production-facility-300673849.html

SOURCE OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnova.com

