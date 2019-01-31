OMNOVA Solutions to Webcast First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE: OMN) will hold its conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00am ET. The call will be hosted by OMNOVA Solutions' President and Chief Executive Officer Anne Noonan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Paul DeSantis. OMNOVA will release earnings before the market opens on March 27 for the quarter ending February 28, 2019.

The call will be webcast and participants may log on from OMNOVA's website at www.omnova.com. OMNOVA will archive the call on its website until noon ET, April 10, 2019. Or, to listen to a digitized telephone replay (available from 1:00pm ET, March 27 until 11:59pm ET, April 10, 2019), callers should dial:

(USA) 800-475-6701, Access Code 4651234

(Int'l) 320-365-3844, Access Code 465123

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is a global innovator of performance-enhancing chemistries and surfaces used in products for a variety of commercial, industrial and residential applications. As a strategic business-to-business supplier, OMNOVA provides The Science in Better Brands™, with emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and functional and decorative surfaces that deliver critical performance attributes to top brand-name, end-use products sold around the world. OMNOVA's sales for the last 12 months ended November 30, 2017, were $770 million. The Company has a global workforce of approximately 1,900. Visit OMNOVA Solutions on the internet at www.omnova.com.

SOURCE OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Related Links

http://www.omnova.com

