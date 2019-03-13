omNovia Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of FLOW Webinar Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 years of webinar technology innovation, omNovia is delighted to announce the launch of FLOW. This HMTL5 platform uses the latest technology and proprietary software to eliminate the need for any software download.

"Distilling all the feedback we've had from clients and all the lessons learnt, we went back to the drawing board and built our new platform from the ground up," said Belal Atiyyah, CEO.

FLOW is designed exclusively for webinars, rather than being an online meeting tool adapted for webinars.

FLOW also unveiled its unique Storyboard that allows organizers to prepare every element of their webinar in advance, reducing the stress of a live event and increasing likelihood of success.

