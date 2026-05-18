OMNY Health Surpasses 175 Million Patient Milestone; Launches Oncology Product Suite to Solve Complex Real-World Evidence Gaps

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNY Health today announced a major expansion of its healthcare data ecosystem, now representing more than 175 million de-identified longitudinal patient lives. This milestone — containing nearly half of the U.S. population — solidifies OMNY Health as the nation's largest, most representative commercial source of first-party, provider-led clinical Real-World Data (RWD).

This growth is powered by targeted expansions across Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs), community hospitals, Academic Medical Centers (AMCs), and large multi-state specialty groups. By capturing data directly from the point of care, OMNY provides the healthcare and life sciences industry with unparalleled access to diverse patient journeys at a national scale.

Bridging the "Why" Gap in Cancer Research

In tandem with this network expansion, OMNY has launched OMNY Foundation: Oncology, a specialty product suite designed to bridge critical data gaps in cancer research. While traditional datasets often lack pre-diagnosis and post-treatment context, OMNY's solution provides deep insights from the full patient journey for over 10 million oncology patient journeys (2017–Present).

Consistent with OMNY's other therapeutic-specific solutions, the oncology product uniquely integrates downloadable structured EHR data and holistic administrative claims data with de-identified clinical notes and diagnostic reports (e.g., radiology, pathology). This allows researchers to peer into the "narrative" of care — capturing physician rationale, therapy selection strategies, and the nuances of treatment planning that structured fields alone miss.

Regulatory-Grade Depth for External Control Arms

The OMNY Foundation: Oncology suite was engineered to meet the FDA's stringent "Fit-for-Purpose" criteria, making it a viable asset for regulatory submissions and External Control Arms (ECAs). Key features include:

"Whole-Patient" Visibility: Seamlessly links oncology records with cardiovascular, metabolic, and primary care data to monitor pre-diagnosis history, comorbidities, and long-term survivorship.

Seamlessly links oncology records with cardiovascular, metabolic, and primary care data to monitor pre-diagnosis history, comorbidities, and long-term survivorship. Precision Variables: Direct access to granular data including tumor staging, treatment plans, mutation data, and molecular biomarkers (e.g., EGFR, ALK, PD-L1).

Direct access to granular data including tumor staging, treatment plans, mutation data, and molecular biomarkers (e.g., EGFR, ALK, PD-L1). Auditability & Provenance: A transparent digital "paper trail" connects every data point to its source clinical event, ensuring the rigorous transparency required for high-stakes regulatory evidence.

A transparent digital "paper trail" connects every data point to its source clinical event, ensuring the rigorous transparency required for high-stakes regulatory evidence. Integrated Outcomes: Pre-linked 3rd-party administrative claims and mortality information provide a comprehensive view of care delivery, in addition to treatment response variables and long-term survival.

"Our goal is to transition the industry from 'big data' to 'deep data,'" said Mitesh Rao, MD, CEO of OMNY Health. "By capturing the modern era of oncology screening and care across our more than 175 million patients, we provide the scale of a national aggregator with the clinical nuance usually possible in a specialty registry. We are delivering the high-resolution evidence required to answer the most complex questions in medicine today."

About OMNY Health

OMNY Health is a premier healthcare data ecosystem that facilitates the secure exchange of clinical real-world data (RWD). By bridging the gap between healthcare providers and the life sciences community, OMNY accelerates medical breakthroughs and improves patient outcomes. In addition to its new Oncology product suite, OMNY maintains specialized RWD products in Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Respiratory, Cardiology, and Neurology therapeutic areas.

For more information, visit: www.omnyhealth.com ; Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE OMNY Health