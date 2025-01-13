Omoda and Google Cloud Partner to Revolutionize Online Fashion Shopping with Generative AI

New AI-powered conversational shopping experience brings boutique personalization to the digital retail space

Personalized style searches powered by Google Cloud's gen AI transform online shopping into a boutique experience

AMSTERDAM and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omoda, a leading Dutch fashion retailer, and Google Cloud today announced a collaboration to transform Omoda's online shopping experience with AI. Leveraging Google Cloud's cutting-edge generative AI tools, Omoda launched 'Omoda Stylist', a conversational AI agent and 'Discover the Look', a feature that reimagines online fashion browsing by helping customers find entire outfits rather than individual items. This approach aims to make fashion exploration more inspiring by enabling shoppers to visualize different styling options.

Omoda believes that showcasing complete outfits sparks creativity and inspires customers to see how individual pieces can work in a variety of looks. With the help of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, and using Gemini models, multimodal embeddings, and Vector Search, Omoda has created a shopping experience similar to having a personal stylist at hand. By using natural language search, customers can effortlessly describe their ideal outfit—such as "a bohemian wedding look" or "smart casual workwear"—and receive curated suggestions that reflect their preferences, body type, and favorite brands. This holistic approach not only improves discoverability but also provides richer insights into styling, fit, and occasions.

"With this collaboration, we're taking a major step toward fulfilling our vision of bringing the warmth and personalization of boutique shopping to the online world," said Ewoud Friedlink, CTO, Omoda. "Google Cloud's generative AI tools are helping us go beyond transactions to inspire our customers, making online shopping an engaging and highly personalized experience. By the end of 2024, we anticipate that 90% of product content—such as descriptions and recommendations—will be AI-generated."

Innovation driving conversion and loyalty

Omoda's newly launched conversational AI feature is just the first phase of a broader vision to create a fully immersive and personalized fashion shopping experience. Results from recent tests demonstrate the significant impact generative AI can have on customer engagement:

Higher conversion rates : Customers who engage with the 'Discover the Look' feature convert at a rate 2.5 times higher than those who don't.

: Customers who engage with the 'Discover the Look' feature convert at a rate 2.5 times higher than those who don't. Enhanced customer inspiration : The new feature, supported by Google Cloud, provides customers with intuitive, natural language searches to deliver personalized outfit recommendations.

: The new feature, supported by Google Cloud, provides customers with intuitive, natural language searches to deliver personalized outfit recommendations. Intelligent brand matching: Recommendations include items from favorite or complementary brands, ensuring a tailored shopping experience that aligns with customers' brand preferences.

"By combining Google Cloud's generative AI with Omoda's structured data and deep retail expertise, we're enabling the next era of personalized retail," said Joost Smit, Head of Benelux, Google Cloud. "This partnership exemplifies how AI can enhance consumer experiences while driving tangible business outcomes for retailers. We're thrilled to support them on their journey, driving longer-term customer loyalty while bridging the gap between convenience, sustainability, and personalization."

At the heart of Omoda's transformation is its robust data infrastructure, powered by Google Cloud's BigQuery and Looker Studio. These tools ensure structured, real-time data availability, enabling AI-driven recommendations and insights. While the conversational search feature is already live, Omoda is working on next steps, including avatar-based outfit visualization and wardrobe integration.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models, and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Omoda

Omoda, established in 1875, is the inspiring fashion retailer of the Netherlands. Combining a personalized boutique experience with the convenience of a large retailer, Omoda is the ultimate destination for fashion enthusiasts. With 33 physical stores, the Omoda app, and online shops in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, there is always a store nearby for customers. Since August 2021, Omoda has evolved into a full-fledged fashion retailer, offering not just shoes, bags, and accessories but also clothing for men, women, and children. Omoda, the fashion store that loves you back.

