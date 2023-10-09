OMODA and JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit - Shaping the Future of Green Travel

News provided by

OMODA

09 Oct, 2023, 05:22 ET

WUHU, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid to late October, OMODA and JAECOO brands are set to host the Global User Ecosystem Summit in Wuhu, China. These two global automotive brands will bring together users, media, KOLs, and experts to discuss the future of green travel and low-carbon living.

Revolutionizing Green Travel

Continue Reading
image_5011064_28924406
image_5011064_28924406

OMODA and JAECOO, recognize the importance of the "digital intelligence + low-carbon" era. They believe that a harmonious collaboration with users is key to creating the ultimate travel experience. The Global User Ecosystem Summit, an exclusive annual gathering for OMODA and JAECOO car owners, will serve as a unique platform for sharing insights on green travel and low-carbon living, shaping new low-carbon ecosystem.

Thousand-Person "Charity Bike Ride" Event & "Ecological Product Expo"

During the conference, OMODA will host a thousand-person "charity bike ride" with the theme "New Journey New Life—Ride Green Life." This event combines fashion with a mission: promoting low-carbon living. OMODA aims to lead a new journey towards green environmental protection with users. Additionally, they will showcase related biking products, including bicycles, at the "Ecological Product Expo" during the conference.

The "Ecological Product Expo" will highlight OMODA and JAECOO user collaborative creation philosophy, featuring its customized vehicle and premium peripherals like outdoor power sources, tents, drones, VR goggles, and more, enabling users to explore new lifestyles.

Unveiling Core Technologies for a Smarter, Safer Ride

At the summit, OMODA will present its latest new energy vehicle, the OMODA 5 EV, equipped with smart features like voice control, a new generation ADAS system, and a dual-screen immersive smart cockpit for an intelligent and comfortable driving experience.

JAECOO, a new urban off-road SUV brand, is committed to green sustainable development and collaborative ecology.  It will showcase breakthroughs and innovations in green technology and off-road culture. JAECOO will also unveil the four core technologies behind its latest product, JAECOO 7, which include a 14.8-inch panoramic screen, a 10.25-inch full LCD instrument panel, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and the in-house developed ARDIS all-road intelligent system. These technologies will deliver a smarter and safer driving experience to users.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241828/image_5011064_28924406.jpg

SOURCE OMODA

Also from this source

LA OMODA 5 ARRIVE EN EUROPE ET EST PRÊTE À PRENDRE LA ROUTE ET À RENCONTRER LES CONSOMMATEURS

LA OMODA 5 ARRIVE EN EUROPE ET EST PRÊTE À PRENDRE LA ROUTE ET À RENCONTRER LES CONSOMMATEURS

Le 28 avril, après une brève cérémonie de signature et de livraison au siège mondial d'OMODA, 51 unités de l'OMODA 5 ont été placées dans 17...
OMODA 5 KOMMT NACH EUROPA UND IST BEREIT FÜR EUROPÄISCHE STRASSEN UND VERBRAUCHER

OMODA 5 KOMMT NACH EUROPA UND IST BEREIT FÜR EUROPÄISCHE STRASSEN UND VERBRAUCHER

Am 28. April wurden nach einer kurzen Kooperationsunterzeichnung und Übergabezeremonie in der weltweiten OMODA-Zentrale 51 Modelle des OMODA 5 auf 17 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.