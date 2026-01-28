OMP ANNOUNCES NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDUSTRIAL ACQUISITION

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overton Moore Properties ("OMP") announced today that it has acquired the Altamont Shallow Bay Industrial Portfolio, comprising two multi-tenant buildings totaling 245,472 square feet, located at 7650 and 7888 Marathon Drive in Livermore, California. This marks the third acquisition in OMP's Core Plus strategy, following the acquisition of two assets in the Inland Empire.

Altamont Shallow Bay Industrial

Altamont is situated on approximately 12.8 acres and consists of highly functional multi-tenant industrial buildings featuring 74 dock-high doors, 18 grade-level doors, and 24'–26' clear heights, offering flexible configurations well suited for a broad range of warehouse, logistics, and light manufacturing users. The property is 100% leased to a diversified roster of 13 tenants, with no single tenant accounting for more than 10% of total rentable area, providing durable in-place cash flow and near-term mark-to-market opportunities.

"We are excited to expand our Northern California footprint with the acquisition of the Altamont Shallow Bay Industrial Portfolio, a best-in-class infill asset in one of the East Bay's most supply-constrained industrial submarkets," said Pete Cassiano, Chief Investment Officer of OMP. "The portfolio's exceptional location, functionality, diversified tenant base, and attractive basis relative to replacement cost made this a compelling investment and a strong addition to our growing core plus portfolio."

ABOUT OMP

Overton Moore Properties is a privately held real estate operator and developer specializing in industrial properties in major markets throughout the western U.S. OMP is vertically integrated, with acquisition, development, entitlement, construction management, asset management, property management, and leasing capabilities across two offices in Southern and Northern California. OMP's long-term franchise value, local market knowledge, deep relationships with tenants and the brokerage community, and strong institutional partnerships have contributed to its success over the past 52 years. OMP has constructed and acquired more than 40 million square feet of industrial and mixed-use space across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. For more information, please visit www.omprop.com.

