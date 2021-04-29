Omron Automation Americas wins 2021 Circuits Assembly NPI award for advanced 3D SPI solution

The updated user interface combined with precise, stable and comprehensive measurement capabilities is fully supportive of flexible processes. Industry-first innovations allow the VP9000 to play an essential role in today's dynamic manufacturing environments by balancing speed and resolution while maintaining reliable performance with Omron's PLC hardware. Inspection data is integrated into the Omron Q-up Navi smart factory software along with data from the company's full line of industry-leading 3D AOI and 3D CT AXI solutions .

"We were one of the first to develop SPI technology back in 1987, and then the very first to develop 3D SPI soon after that," says Brad Ward, Industry Segment Manager for Omron's Inspection Systems division. "We've been pioneering and advancing the entire inspection industry from the very beginning, and we're really proud to see our ongoing innovations recognized with the NPI award. The VP9000 has proven to be our most capable and fastest-selling 3D SPI system to date, so it's been very rewarding to see our excitement shared by our customers."

Industry professionals interested in learning more about the VP9000 and other innovative SPI solutions from Omron are encouraged to visit the Omron Inspection Systems division website at https://inspection.omron.us.

About Omron Inspection Systems

Omron Inspection Systems build upon more than 30 years of innovation and a reputation for reliability with the highest quality SPI, AOI and AXI solutions. Industry-leading accuracy, inspection capability, program stability and production speeds are achieved while utilizing advanced hardware, true 3D and 3D CT X-Ray imaging technologies along with an IPC-correlated inspection approach. Powerful and integrated software tools support the automated process, providing true offline productivity and real quality analysis capabilities necessary to help improve your process and reach your Industry 4.0 goals. Omron is committed to remaining Your Trusted Partner for Inspection so be sure to talk to us about your next project.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

