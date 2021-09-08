Omron brings working warehouse and production facility to PACK EXPO 2021, showcasing a practical strategy for combining smart automation solutions to create a connected environment

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Automation Americas, a global leader in providing advanced automation solutions for the food, beverage, packaging, and consumer goods industries, will operate a working warehouse and production facility during PACK EXPO 2021 in Las Vegas. This mini factory, built completely with Omron technology, will demonstrate how connected sensors, machines, and processes enable plant operators to identify and solve common-to-complex challenges.

The factory of the future has arrived

"Connected smart solutions enable plant operators to collect and visualize data at the machine, line, and plant levels and then make decisions in real-time—even on-the-fly," says Laura Studwell, Food, Beverage, & Packaging Industry Marketing Manager for Omron. "Integrators, machine builders, and packaging and processing companies need this flexibility. Everything has to be designed to connect if you want to go-live quickly."

Omron will demonstrate the value of its smart solutions using a scaled down warehouse and production facility to replicate primary and secondary packaging as well as end-of-line processes. The mini factory will use advanced Omron technologies such as a next-generation mobile manipulator (MoMa) collaborative robot mounted to a mobile base, pick and place robotics, a palletizer, and an AI-powered vision inspection solution.

"The workflow is simple," says Studwell. "It illustrates how Omron has a complete strategy for delivering real-time operational insight, dynamic process control, and seamless data exchange."

All components will be synchronized and controlled by the Omron Sysmac automation platform, which is ideal for increasing connectivity throughout the plant and enterprise for IIoT applications as well as interoperability with multiple machines.

Omron industry experts will be available throughout PACK EXPO to discuss connected solutions packaging, managing diverse inventories, and other pressing business challenges. To learn more about the smart solutions at the Omron booth at PACK EXPO, visit our event page at https://automation.omron.com/en/us/events/omron-at-pack-expo-2021

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

