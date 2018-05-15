OMRON Corp. and Taiwan's Collaborative Robot Company Techman Robot Inc. Form Strategic Alliance on Collaborative Robots

KYOTO, Japan, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corp., based in Kyoto, and Techman Robot Inc. of Taoyuan, Taiwan, a globally leading company for collaborative arm robots that work together with people, announced that the two corporations have signed an agreement to form a strategic alliance in the area of collaborative robots. Through this alliance, OMRON will globally market and sell Techman's TM series of collaborative robots via OMRON's worldwide distribution network under a co-branded logo, starting in the second half of FY2018. Furthermore, OMRON and Techman will cooperate in developing the next generation of collaborative robots that will be easier to integrate with OMRON's other factory automation products in order to realize an innovative manufacturing environment where humans and machines work in harmony.

(Photo1: OMRON's autonomous mobile robot LD series

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201805143862-O1-B8GrLehZ)

(Photo2: Co-branded collaborative arm robot TM series

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201805143862-O2-w6giF277)

Factories worldwide are facing major challenges in having to manufacture a high-mix low volume of products to meet their customer needs and shorter product life cycles while dealing with labor shortage issues. Manufacturing companies must maintain flexibility in quick changeovers and production line layout changes. Collaborative robots that can work safely in the same environment with people have an important role in enabling this kind of "flexible manufacturing."



In addition to the regular TM series of collaborative robots, OMRON will start selling the new models which are "mobile compatible," meaning that they can be easily integrated with OMRON's LD mobile robots. OMRON's mobile robots, which can move autonomously by avoiding people and obstacles, already work safely with humans by automating material-handling operations all over the world. Mounted with a collaborative robot arm on top, they can not only transport materials from one location to another but will also be able to perform tasks, such as the pick-and-place of parts onto trays, in each of the locations.

"Since the acquisition of Adept Technology in 2015, OMRON has been putting great resources in the development of the robotics technologies and market," said Seigo Kinugawa, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of the Robotics Business Development Project at OMRON's Industrial Automation Company, adding, "The alliance with Techman is aimed to advance the collaboration between humans and robots in manufacturing environments. OMRON's entry into the collaborative arm robot market, in addition to the mobile robot market, will accelerate OMRON's 'innovative-Automation!' initiative, the goal of which is to bring innovation to factories through the collaboration of humans and machines."

"TM robots are smart, simple to use and safe," said Ho Shi-Chi, Chairman of Techman Robot Inc. "We endeavor to improve the life of humans based on innovation and our alliance with OMRON will help us move a big step toward that goal."

The TM robots have the following features that stand out in this new field of human-robot collaboration.

Smart: The TM robots have a built-in intelligent vision system that can be used for pattern recognition, object positioning and barcode identification.

Simple: A complete pick-and-place application using vision can be taught in five minutes with its all-graphic, flow-based user interface, TMflow.

Safe: The TM robots comply with the safety requirements for collaboration of humans and robots as specified in ISO 10218-1 and ISO/TS 15066.

The TM robots include two series: TM5 (with a payload of up to 6kg) and the new TM12/TM14 (with a payload up to 14kg). All TM robots have six degrees of freedom and a reach range of 700mm to 1300mm. The robot's repeatability is plus or minus 0.05mm for the TM5 series and plus or minus 0.1mm for the TM12/TM14 series.

About "innovative-Automation!"

As a leader in industrial automation, OMRON has extensive lines of control components and equipment, ranging from image-processing sensors and other input devices to various controllers and output devices such as servo motors, as well as a range of safety devices and industrial robots. By combining these devices via software, OMRON has developed a variety of unique and highly effective automation solutions for manufacturers worldwide. Based on its reservoir of advanced technologies and comprehensive range of devices, OMRON set forth a strategic concept called "innovative-Automation!" consisting of three innovations or "i's" -- "integrated" (control evolution), "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), and "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines). OMRON is now committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites by materializing this concept.

OMRON and Techman will provide collaborative robots that can be used for a wide variety of applications such as electronics assembly, product testing and inspection. These robots will enable "flexible manufacturing" and increase the productivity and quality of production lines for customers in the automotive and electronic industries, as well as various material-handling operations within a broad range of manufacturing industries.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." Established in 1933, OMRON has about 36,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in 117 countries. The company's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to automotive electronics, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. For more information, visit OMRON's website: http://www.omron.com/.

About Techman Robot Inc.

Techman Robot is a global leader in collaborative robot and vision technologies. Supported by parent company Quanta Computer, we have managed to deliver the world's most intelligent collaborative robot with built-in vision which perfectly integrates hands, eyes and brains into one system. TM robots impressively improve the easiness of using industrial robots and remarkably reduce the cost and deployment time. Techman Robot's vision is to apply TECHnology to enrich huMAN life and we will keep on innovation and promise to contribute the most friendly automation solution to the world. For more information, please visit: http://tm-robot.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omron-corp-and-taiwans-collaborative-robot-company-techman-robot-inc-form-strategic-alliance-on-collaborative-robots-300648261.html

SOURCE OMRON Corporation

Related Links

http://tm-robot.com

http://www.omron.com

