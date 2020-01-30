OMRON Donates $10,000 To Support Girls In STEM

"OMRON supports development of the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math," said Nigel Blakeway, managing executive officer of OMRON Corporation. "We believe in the mission of the REC Foundation, and CES presents an outstanding opportunity for us to engage others in the cause."

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation engages students in hands-on, affordable and sustainable robotics engineering programs. The Foundation manages competitions for elementary school through college students, with more than 200,000 participating students from 57 countries.

OMRON committed dollars to the non-profit at the start of CES, and every Tweet, Retweet or Instagram post during CES that included #OMRONforSTEM and #OMRONCES20, triggered an additional one-dollar donation, up to the maximum of $10,000. The fund will be dedicated to the organization's "Girl Powered" grant program, which was designed to get more young women involved in STEM.

"Studies show that boys and girls perform similarly in STEM, but girls are less likely to consider careers in STEM," said Kate Cramer, an automation engineer from OMRON Automation Americas, who spoke with CES attendees about her personal experience as a woman in the field. "Together with the REC Foundation, we want to inspire girls to embrace STEM learning and a potential career by developing their passion for engineering and robotics early. Ultimately, they may become my colleagues."

"We began offering Girl Powered grants because we saw so many girls on the sidelines at robotics competitions," said Amelia Gulling, vice president of development and marketing for the REC Foundation. "With the funds from OMRON, we can get more of them actively participating by providing robotics kits and materials for competition teams to increase female representation."

About the REC Foundation

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.

About OMRON Foundation, Inc.

Founded in 1989, the OMRON Foundation, Inc. (OFI) was established to coordinate the charitable efforts of all OMRON offices in the US to achieve the greatest positive social impact. The OMRON Foundation is a not-for-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is funded by OMRON's subsidiaries in North America, who contribute a portion of their sales. OMRON Foundation provides support for disaster relief, basic needs (food, clothing and shelter), disabilities, STEM education, health and wellness and Japanese-American cross-cultural enrichment.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 35,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. For more information, visit OMRON's website: https://www.omron.com/.

