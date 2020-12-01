Omron Electronic Components Adds New Manufacturer Representative EAS Sales

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Electronic Components is pleased to announce EAS Sales, A Mel Foster Company, as its new manufacturer's representative for the northern Illinois and eastern Wisconsin territory. Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, EAS Sales has 18+ years of experience in the electromechanical component industry.

EAS Sales joins the Omron team as the second Mel Foster Company. The addition of EAS Sales to its sales force allows for deeper Omron penetration into the northern Illinois and eastern Wisconsin markets.

"With EAS Sales relationships and technical staff, Omron will be able to showcase our company and technologies," said Kris Whitehouse, vice president of sales, Omron Electronic Components. She also added, "We are proud to add EAS Sales to the Omron family and look forward to a long and healthy relationship."

Fred Schneider, president of EAS Sales said, "EAS is honored to be selected as Omron's Manufacturer's Representative in the Chicagoland Market. Omron is an industry leading manufacturer of electronic components and we are excited to bring their world class products and solutions to our customers."

To learn more about how Omron Electronic Components and EAS Sales can help your business, visit https://www.components.omron.com.

About EAS Sales

EAS Sales offers manufacturer's representatives serving OEM, distributors, and CEM customers in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. EAS Sales is a part of The Mel Foster Company since 2010 and covers a broad range of the global partnerships with leading semiconductor, passive device and embedded system manufacturers and distributors. For more information about EAS Sales, visit https://www.eassales.com.

About Omron Electronic Components

For over 80 years, Omron Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron's broad product offering can be found in applications for the communications, transportation, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement, and gaming markets around the world. Omron Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network.

SOURCE Omron Electronic Components

