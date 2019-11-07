OMRON Healthcare Announced as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for Complete™

Complete, which launched in the U.S. in May, represents groundbreaking innovation for millions of Americans with AFib or a family history of irregular heartbeat. EKG is an essential heart health measurement, especially for those with atrial fibrillation, also known as arrhythmia or AFib, a condition that can lead to increased risk of stroke and heart failure. Complete can also detect tachycardia, bradycardia and sinus rhythm.

"OMRON is honored to receive this prestigious innovation award for Complete, which represents a significant innovation and an important step forward in our mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes," said OMRON Healthcare president and CEO, Ranndy Kellogg.

"AFib patients face a stroke risk five times higher than average.1 Millions of Americans have irregular heartbeat and are not aware of it. We developed Complete for use at home so anyone could detect this condition, monitor it, and share insights with their doctor to manage it."

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. These prestigious awards are sponsored by the CTA and selected by a panel of industry expert judges. OMRON will formally accept this award in January at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

OMRON developed Complete in partnership with AliveCor, the market leader in FDA-cleared personal EKG technology. Complete uses an advanced algorithm designed by AliveCor to detect the possibility of AFib along with trusted medical-grade blood pressure measurement from OMRON. The monitor also syncs seamlessly with the OMRON Connect app, allowing users to store, track and share unlimited heart health data with a physician.

OMRON announced U.S. retail availability of Complete on May 1, 2019. To-date, product reception by consumers and healthcare providers has exceeded sales forecasts and expectations. Complete received 510K FDA clearance as a medical device and is now available for purchase at OmronHealthcare.com and Amazon for $199.99. Complete will be on display at CES 2020, taking place January 7-10, 2020, in the Innovation Awards Showcase and at the OMRON Healthcare booth, #44310, in the Sands Expo Hall.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since OMRON invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. OMRON is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Related Links

https://omronhealthcare.com

