OMRON Healthcare, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) Join Together to Provide More Respiratory Medical Care to Underserved Communities

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare, Inc., a global innovator in respiratory health technologies with more than 40 years of leadership in the medical device category, is working with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), the leading patient organization for people with asthma and allergies to boost access to prescription-grade respiratory technologies. OMRON's support will also help AAFA deliver educational information to communities most in need of more resources. Working together, OMRON is donating a range of its medical-grade nebulizers, which AAFA will utilize for vital advocacy and education initiatives that aid the most vulnerable members of the asthma community.

"Asthma is the leading chronic disease in children1 and it often places a heavy burden – both personal and financial – on patients and their families. Respiratory care products like nebulizers play a critical role in asthma management," said OMRON Healthcare president and CEO, Ranndy Kellogg. "Through our work with AAFA, OMRON's goal is to provide medical-grade, FDA-cleared nebulizers to hundreds of families in need and will support AAFA's ongoing work to help improve condition management and quality of life for these patients."

More than 25 million Americans have asthma2. Black, Hispanic, Indigenous Americans and other minority groups face the highest burden of asthma because of the impact of health disparities3. Poor and low wealth Americans also experience more serious or devastating impacts from asthma4. OMRON's donated nebulizers will reach underserved communities nationwide and expand access to asthma management technology.

"Our mission is to reduce the burden of disease for people with asthma and allergies through ongoing support, advocacy, and education while promoting health equity for underserved and marginalized groups. We are grateful for OMRON's generous donation to help us reach communities that don't have ready access to this technology," said Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of AAFA.

Regional AAFA chapters receiving OMRON nebulizers include Alaska, Michigan and St. Louis, Missouri. OMRON's donation also helps strengthen their local asthma education, medical training, support groups and workshop programs.

Similar to an inhaler, nebulizers are medical delivery devices that administer medication directly to the lungs. Nebulizers deliver medication in the form of a mist, allowing children with asthma to find easy relief from their symptoms5.

OMRON has pioneered small, quiet and effective nebulizer technologies to help patients find relief from their symptoms comfortably, whenever and wherever they are. OMRON recently expanded its range of prescription-grade respiratory care products with the launch of the new CompAir® Compressor Nebulizer, the smallest in OMRON's range of nebulizers, which is ultra-quiet and designed specifically for children.

The full range of OMRON nebulizers are now available at most pharmacies and at JustNebulizers.com.

Support of AAFA's mission is part of a series of initiatives by OMRON Healthcare to address health disparities across the U.S. This includes partnerships with the American Heart Association (AHA) to address the heart health crisis among Black Americans and other minority populations. OMRON has also donated blood pressure monitors through the AHA's Target: BP program, and recently collaborated with Walgreens to donate trusted OMRON blood pressure monitors to the University of Michigan for a hypertension program led by the STEER-HD initiative. This program provides underserved communities in Michigan with blood pressure monitors and hypertension treatments they need.

To learn more about OMRON Healthcare and its Going for Zero mission, visit omronhealthcare.com.

For more information about AAFA and its programs and resources, visit aafa.org.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products, and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With more than 40 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

About the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.

1 CDC: Asthma Healthy Schools

2 AAFA: Asthma Facts and Figures

3 AAFA: Asthma Disparities in America

4 CDC: National Asthma Data

5 WebMD: What Is A Nebulizer

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare, Inc.