OMRON Healthcare Celebrates 50 Years of Blood Pressure Monitor Leadership

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

25 May, 2023, 10:59 ET

Half century milestone reached in OMRON Healthcare's global category leadership journey and mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 25, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., today commemorated its 50th anniversary of blood pressure monitor category leadership. As the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products – and the number one doctor – and pharmacist – recommended blood pressure monitor brand – OMRON Healthcare blood pressure monitors are available in more than 110 countries around the world. Since releasing its first blood pressure monitor 50 years ago, OMRON has reached cumulative global sales of more than 350 million units worldwide.

OMRON Healthcare commemorates its 50th anniversary of blood pressure monitor category leadership. In the past five years, OMRON Healthcare has transformed the global heart health market with first-of-its-kind innovations including Complete, HeartGuide, and VitalSight.
"For our team at OMRON Healthcare, 50 years is proof of our commitment to improving heart health worldwide. Fifty years shows our commitment to accurate, reliable blood pressure monitors and to innovation that will best serve every consumer, physician, and health system that relies on us," said OMRON Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg. "Thank you to our employees who made it possible for us to reach this important milestone. We could not have accomplished this without their support as well as the healthcare practitioners who recommend OMRON."

"At OMRON, our mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attack and stroke. We judge our success not by units sold, but by lives changed and lives saved. Every innovation we introduce and partnership we form is focused on Going for Zero and that's our path forward for the next 50 years," said Kellogg.

Since its beginning in 1973, OMRON Healthcare has believed in the importance of home blood pressure monitoring. In 1991, the company launched the world's first automated blood pressure monitor with fuzzy logic technology – an automatic pressure setting function – for greater accuracy and ease of use. In conjunction with this advancement, OMRON worked continuously to improve and develop the pre-formed cuff as well as enhanced usability and accuracy by expanding the range of support functions.

Additionally, OMRON Healthcare supported the Ohasama Study, which confirmed the benefits of home blood pressure monitoring that has been incorporated into hypertension management guidelines around the world.

OMRON Healthcare is increasing its focus on digital health, including the OMRON Connect app, which is now available for download in 140 countries and syncs with every OMRON connected blood pressure monitor. With insights into one's blood pressure readings, real-time guidance to manage high blood pressure, and incentives for behavior change, OMRON Connect serves as a personal heart health coach.

In the past five years, OMRON Healthcare has transformed the global heart health market with first-of-its-kind innovations including Complete™, the first blood pressure monitor with built-in EKG to help detect AFib and irregular heartbeat; HeartGuide™, the first wearable blood pressure monitor; and VitalSight™, OMRON's first remote patient monitoring service.

For more on OMRON Healthcare's 50th anniversary, our Going for Zero mission, and the work OMRON Healthcare is doing to educate about heart health and behavior change, visit: https://healthcare.omron.com/healthcare-solutions/cardiovascular-health/300-million/our-journey/history-of-home-bpm.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc. 

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With 50 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. With more than 350 million devices sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. OMRON Healthcare has always strived to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, and we provide products and services in over 110 countries. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

