Omron Healthcare Introduces Total Power + Heat TENS Device, Latest Addition to its Drug-Free Pain Relief Product Line

Millions of Americans suffer from chronic and acute pain, and recent statistics from the Gallup-Palmer College of Chiropractic Annual Study of Americans show that more than 78 percent 1 of these individuals are seeking drug-free pain management options in wake of the opioid epidemic.

"Chronic and acute pain affects as many as 70 million Americans2 and more Americans are seeking drug-free alternatives to help manage their pain. Total Power + Heat uses proven TENS technology for pain relief with the added benefit of heat therapy, which is shown to help relax muscles and alleviate both pain and stiffness3," said Ranndy Kellogg, president and CEO of Omron Healthcare.

"We made this device customizable to address different personal preferences and levels of pain and designed it to be portable for personal use on-the-go," said Kellogg.

Total Power + Heat uses TENS technology which works by sending stimulating pulses across the surface of the skin and along nerve strands. Scientific research suggests that TENS may help block pain signals from reaching the brain, trigger the body to release endorphins, which act as natural painkillers, and improve blood circulation.

TENS is a therapy that has been regularly administered by physical therapists and chiropractors for over 40 years, and Omron Healthcare was the first company to offer this therapy in an FDA-cleared product for home use.

With an easy-to-read display, Omron Total Power + Heat also features six preset body pain modes for arm, lower back, leg, foot, joints and shoulder, along with three massage modes, each with 20 levels of intensity. Gel pads connect to the device and heat up to 110 degrees for on-the-spot warmth. Users can customize their pain therapy by using a combination of TENS plus soothing heat or TENS alone.

Omron Total Power + Heat is now available for purchase for an MSRP of $89.99 at OmronHealthcare.com.

1 Gallup: https://news.gallup.com/reports/217676/americans-prefer-drug-free-pain-management-opioids.aspx

2 CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/wr/mm6736a2.htm

3 Everyday Health: https://www.everydayhealth.com/pain-management/using-cold-and-heat.aspx

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission of Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

SOURCE Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Related Links

http://OmronHealthcare.com

