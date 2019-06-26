Omron Healthcare Named a 2019 Winner of Chicago’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For”

Omron Healthcare and other winners will be honored at the Best and Brightest Awards Gala on Monday, Sept 16, 2019, at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel. The Awards Gala is part of the inaugural Best and Brightest National Summit, and elite winners will be announced in 13 different categories including Best of the Best for small, medium and large organizations.

"On behalf of all of our employees at Omron Healthcare, we thank the judges for this incredible recognition of our work, our talent, and our culture," said Ranndy Kellogg, president and CEO of Omron Healthcare. "We have assembled some of the top people in medical technology and digital health to help us achieve our bold mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes. Omron Healthcare is a place that values health, family, work-life balance and extraordinary careers. Every employee – from our senior managers to our product developers and customer service agents – plays an important role in ensuring we practice our values and work toward our mission."

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry, based on key measures in various categories including compensation and benefits, employee education and development, and work-life balance.

"Now with the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through their cultural innovation by maximizing their workforce potential," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

Omron recently launched two groundbreaking new products: HeartGuide™ is the first wearable blood pressure monitor and houses medically accurate oscillometric blood pressure technology in the form of a wristwatch; Complete™ is the first all-in-one blood pressure monitor with EKG capability in a single device for use at home. These products and the company's full range of blood pressure monitors, TENS pain management devices, and other wellness technologies, are available for sale on OmronHealthcare.com.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero™, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

