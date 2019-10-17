Omron Healthcare Rolls Out Redesigned Line of Best-Selling Blood Pressure Monitors

"We've been exploring updates to our best-selling blood pressure monitors since the American Heart Association (AHA) and American College of Cardiology (ACC) announced updated guidelines for hypertension, revealing that 103 million Americans have high blood pressure," said Omron Healthcare president and CEO, Ranndy Kellogg. "These new monitors also reflect feedback we've collected from consumers and physicians and our forecasting of needs in the marketplace. All of our blood pressure monitors are FDA cleared as medical devices for personal use at home."

Some of the new features include a sleek horizontal design with a dual LCD display that shows your last reading next to your current reading for convenient and immediate comparison; backlit display with extra-large easy-to-read numbers; hypertension indicators that alert you if your systolic and/or diastolic readings are out of range with the new AHA and ACC guidelines; advanced averaging that automatically displays the average of up to the last three readings taken within the last 10 minutes; and more. All Omron upper arm blood pressure monitors feature the Omron Advanced Accuracy technology, which measures five times more data points for consistent, precise blood pressure readings less affected by movements or breathing during measurements. The new models include:

10 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

7 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

7 Series Wireless Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

5 Series Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

5 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

3 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

3 Series Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

In addition to the updated line of core blood pressure monitors, Omron is rolling out a new line for purchase on Amazon. This assortment features four upper arm options – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, and a Gold wireless wrist blood pressure monitor. All of the upper arm blood pressure monitors include the Omron Advanced Accuracy technology, while the new Gold and Platinum upper arm blood pressure monitors also feature a unique "morning hypertension" indicator and averaging feature, which calculates daily morning reading averages, to accommodate individuals who experience higher readings in the morning.

The new connected monitors feature wireless Bluetooth® connectivity to seamlessly sync to the accompanying Omron Connect app on iOS® and Android® devices. This allows users to store an unlimited number of readings, view charts and trends of their progress, track and share their heart health data with their physician as well as to access and use the Omron Health skill for Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

The redesigned blood pressure monitors are available for purchase at www.OmronHealthcare.com, Amazon and fine retailers nationwide.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Omron is the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended brand of blood pressure monitors for home use. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

