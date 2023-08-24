OMRON Healthcare Sponsors ESC Congress 2023

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) based in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, has announced the official sponsorship of European Society of Cardiology Congress 2023 (hereinafter referred to as ESC Congress 2023) via OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., OMRON Healthcare's sales and marketing headquarters in Europe. The annual ESC congress, the world's largest congress on cardiovascular diseases, will be held from August 25 to 28, 2023, at the RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The Company has been a partner for several years and, at this year's satellite symposium, it will introduce the correlation between hypertension and atrial fibrillation, which is known to cause cardiogenic embolism. At its booth, a set of innovative devices and services available in Europe will be showcased.

Under the theme of "Revealing asymptomatic atrial fibrillation and hypertension in the fight against stroke," the satellite symposium will be chaired by Prof. Gerhard Hindricks of Charite University Hospital and discuss blood pressure control and early detection of atrial fibrillation. The symposium will also introduce the latest study on detecting atrial fibrillation recurrence after ablation at home as well as a technique of diagnosing atrial fibrillation in 30 seconds and its advantages.

At the booth, the Company will present a set of innovative devices and services, including "Complete (TM)," an upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology that can record ECG while monitoring blood pressure, and a portable ECG device that allows users to record an electrocardiogram whenever they feel unwell. "Viso," an OMRON Healthcare remote patient-monitoring service, will also be showcased at the booth. Viso is a service, currently available in the U.K., that allows patients to share vital data measured at home with their doctors in real time, enabling doctors to intervene in the hypertension management appropriately based on the patient's condition.

Aiming for zero cerebro-cardiovascular events, the Company has been working on advancing the ways of hypertension treatment in collaboration with healthcare professionals and researchers. The Company will continue to promote academic activities globally, develop devices and services, and contribute to empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest.

ESC Congress 2023 event outline

Satellite symposium

  • Date & time: 10:15 - 11:00 on Sunday, August 27, 2023 (CEST)
  • Room: Luxembourg lecture room
  • Theme: Revealing asymptomatic atrial fibrillation and hypertension in the fight against stroke
  • Chair: Prof. Gerhard Hindricks (Charite University Hospital - Berlin, Germany)

Session 1:
Theme: How blood pressure control and early detection of atrial fibrillation can prevent strokes
Speaker: Prof. Gerhard Hindricks (Charite University Hospital - Berlin, Germany)

Session 2:
Theme: Detecting atrial fibrillation recurrence after ablation at home
Speaker: Associate Prof. Keitaro Senoo (Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine - Kyoto, Japan)

Session 3:
Theme: Diagnosing atrial fibrillation in 30 seconds and its advantages
Speaker: Prof. Faizel Osman (University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust - Coventry, United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland)

