OMRON Healthcare to Attend and Sponsor ESC Congress 2024 in London

KYOTO, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. based in Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, announces attendance and sponsorship of the annual congress of the European Society of Cardiology 2024 (ESC Congress 2024) which will take place in London (UK), from August 30 to September 2, 2024. At the congress, OMRON will showcase the latest heart health solutions, introducing the new "OMRON M7 Intelli IT AFib," an advanced blood pressure monitor capable of detecting possible Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) during every blood pressure measurement. AFib screening during home blood pressure monitoring enables widespread access to convenient, effective methods of detecting AFib early to aid in safeguarding people's heart health. The Satellite Symposium on Sunday, September 1, will address the importance of the early detection of AFib and the results of a clinical trial concerning AFib risks in hypertensive patients.

Prior to the event, the second annual meeting of the AF Screen International Collaboration will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2024. This research group consists of more than 200 well known researchers in AFib from 40 countries, led by a scientific committee of international experts in heart rhythm disorders. During this meeting, participants will have the opportunity to elaborate and agree on future steps to promote discussion and research around AFib detection to reduce stroke risks. OMRON supports this important initiative through an unrestricted educational grant.

The ESC Congress 2024 is an annual scientific meeting organized by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) to advance and improve the knowledge of cardiologists, cardiovascular nurses, and allied professionals through the presentation of the latest clinical trials and research on cardiac disease. The spotlight of ESC Congress 2024 will be "Personalizing Cardiovascular Care"; a topic devoted to empowering patients through tailored treatments to improve outcomes, reduce risk, and redefine the standard of care. The event will bring together professionals from around the world to exchange information.

The theme of the OMRON sponsored Satellite symposium is "Screening for AFib and hypertension: time to act now" and the notable experts, including Professor Ben Freedman, Honorary Professor of Cardiology at the University of Sydney, will discuss the clinical research results on the importance of early detection of AFib, as well as research on the possibility of early detection using new technologies. AFib, an arrhythmia that is said to be a factor in cardiogenic cerebral embolism. The lecture will also include research on the risk of developing AFib in hypertensive patients. The OMRON blood pressure monitor with a built-in ECG, OMRON Complete, was used in these clinical trials.

Aiming for "Zero cerebro-cardiovascular events," OMRON Healthcare has been working on advancing the ways of detecting possible AFib at an early stage. AFib is a prevalent arrhythmia, and a key risk factor in developing heart failure and stroke. Early AFib detection and treatment can help prevent serious complications, however, the challenge is that 50-87%* of patients with AFib are initially asymptomatic, making early detection difficult. In particular, people with high blood pressure are at high risk for AFib. OMRON Healthcare has been developing a variety of devices and services that enable anyone to easily monitor blood pressure and record ECG at home to increase early detection of AFib risk. In addition, OMRON Healthcare is actively supporting clinical research and participating in events together with global medical professionals and is developing academic activities to build evidence that will benefit disease treatment and health promotion. OMRON Healthcare will continue to promote academic activities globally, develop devices and services, and contribute to empowering people worldwide to live life to the fullest.

ESC Congress 2024 Event Outline

Date: August 30 to September 2, 2024 (BST)

Venue: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL, United Kingdom

Official website: https://www.escardio.org/Congresses-Events/ESC-Congress/About-the-congress

Satellite Symposium

Date & time: 10:00 am - 10:45 am on Sunday, September 1, 2024 (BST)

Venue: Room Dublin, ExCel London

Speakers:

Prof. Ben Freedman: Honorary Professor of Cardiology at the University of Sydney

Prof. Alta Schutte: Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Theme Lead of Cardiac, Vascular and Metabolic Medicine in the Faculty of Medicine and Health at UNSW Sydney, Australia

Prof. Renate Schnabel: Professor in Cardiology at University Heart Center Hamburg

Sessions:

10:00 - 10:05 Hypertension and Atrial Fibrillation: Dangerous bedfellows: Prof. B. Freedman

10:05 - 10:15 Screening for hypertension and AF in one go: A no-brainer: Prof. A. Schutte

10:15 - 10:25 Changing the game for new AF screening initiatives: Prof. R. Schnabel

10:25 - 10:35 Atrial fibrillation and its pulse wave: A new footprint: Prof. B. Freedman

10:35 - 10:45 Discussion and Q&A: Prof. B. Freedman

About OMRON Healthcare

Committed to advance health and empower people worldwide to live life to the fullest, OMRON Healthcare is a global leader in the field of clinically proven, innovative medical equipment for home health monitoring and treatment.

Aiming to realize its vision "Going for Zero, Preventive Care for the Health of Society," the company develops products and services for cardiovascular condition management, remote patient monitoring, respiratory care, and pain therapy devices. These help healthcare professionals and patients reduce cerebro-cardiovascular events, aggravation of respiratory diseases and restrictions due to chronic pain.

With well over 350 million units sold globally*, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals**. Throughout its history, OMRON Healthcare has been striving to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions and provide products and services in over 130 countries***.

OMRON Healthcare Group is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

