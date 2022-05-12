OMRON Healthcare Unveils Long-Term Global Company Vision: "Going for Zero: Preventive Care for the Health of Society"

This long-term vision by OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, aims to reduce the number of cardiac events, especially heart attack and stroke, which continue to be a global health crisis; decrease the number of people suffering from acute and chronic respiratory, including asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which continue to increase, particularly in emerging economies; and provide pain management solutions to the millions across North America and billions around the world who suffer from chronic pain that affects the quality of their lives.

As a global heart health leader and an innovator in technologies to support respiratory health and provide pain management solutions, OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., plans and commits to investing in and developing new technologies and services to accomplish these goals for preventive care.

"Going for Zero is at the heart of everything that we do, and is now a centerpiece for our long-term global vision," said OMRON Healthcare President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg. "To realize this vision, we will deploy a strategic plan that will continue to study these health issues and commit our best efforts to make devices, services, and products that help consumers and healthcare professionals live healthier lives. We will dedicate our resources to preventing cardiac events, managing respiratory diseases, and reducing chronic pain, in partnership with our OMRON global partners, so that those we serve are able to live their best and healthiest lives."

OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd., commits to the following efforts as part of its long-term global strategic plan:

Eliminating Cardiovascular Events – According to the World Health Organization, more than one billion people worldwide have hypertension, and an estimated 46 percent of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition. 1 Hypertension is the leading cause of events such as heart attacks and strokes. Since the release of the first blood pressure monitor in 1973, OMRON has focused on developing easy-to-use, medically accurate blood pressure monitors as well as conducting educational activities for promoting blood pressure monitoring at home. Last year, OMRON reached more than 300 million units in cumulative sales of its blood pressure units. The largest consumer adoption of OMRON blood pressure monitors was achieved in the last decade as it sold 100 million units since 2016.



To accomplish the company's Going for Zero mission, OMRON plans to develop an upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology and launch a global ECG analysis digital health service.



Additionally, OMRON will research and develop devices for earlier detection and recurrence prevention of atrial fibrillation. OMRON is currently researching how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can accurately predict cardiovascular diseases at an early stage, as part of its collaborative research program with Kyoto University , announced last year.



– Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death worldwide. More than 80 percent of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries. In line with the company's global strategy, OMRON will be distributing medically accurate devices to support treatments and diagnosis in emerging nations lacking fully established medical systems. For general households, especially in developed countries, OMRON will promote symptom control and care services to alleviate soaring medical expenditures to relieve the burden of respiratory ailments on patients and their families. Reduction and Prevention of Chronic Pain – For drug-free pain management, OMRON will focus on developing new Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) technology as well as provide an exercise therapy support system to help those with chronic pain. OMRON's goal is to help consumers lead their daily lives without the disruption of acute and chronic pain, which impacts the quality of life for billions of people.

OMRON Healthcare continues to transform the market with leading technologies, including a full range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and TENS devices. The company's recent innovations include HeartGuide™, the first wearable blood pressure monitor; Complete™, the first blood pressure monitor with ECG capability in a single device; and VitalSight™, OMRON's first remote patient monitoring service, which supports those facing the highest hypertension risks.

To learn more about OMRON Healthcare and the company's long-term vision of "Going for Zero: Preventive Care for the Health of Society," please visit https://healthcare.omron.com/ or watch the video here.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With nearly 50 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full-range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare, Inc.