OMRON Healthcare Wins Best in Class in the 2025 Digital Health Awards at HLTH

Expert judges determining the best of the best in healthcare innovation recognized OMRON Healthcare for its blood pressure monitors with AI-powered AFib detection

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Judges in the prestigious Digital Health Hub Foundation 2025 Digital Health Awards recognized OMRON Healthcare as the Best in Class Winner in the Home Health Diagnostics & Monitoring category for its breakthrough blood pressure monitors with AI-powered AFib detection.

OMRON won Best in Class in the Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health Awards for its breakthrough blood pressure monitors with AI-powered AFib detection. The Digital Health Awards heralded OMRON’s evolution of the blood pressure monitoring experience. OMRON blood pressure monitors featuring IntelliSense™ AFib detection, such as the 10 Series, automatically screen for atrial fibrillation during every blood pressure measurement.

The Digital Health Awards, which honor the best of the best in healthcare innovation, heralded OMRON's evolution of the blood pressure monitoring experience. In a medical device first, OMRON blood pressure monitors featuring IntelliSense™ AFib detection automatically screen for atrial fibrillation during every blood pressure measurement and can provide early detection of elevated risk for a high stroke1, heart failure2, and dementia risk3.

"Our OMRON Healthcare team is thrilled to accept this Best in Class Digital Health Award," said Alice Koehler, Managing Director of OMRON Healthcare North America. "The digital health category is rapidly maturing and there was a record-setting number of entrants in the competition this year. Thank you to the judges for recognizing our achievement in innovation that empowers people to take charge of their health."

"OMRON applied more than 50 years of collaboration with doctors and service to consumers to develop this breakthrough technology," said Koehler. "The latest AHA and ACC blood pressure guidelines urge regular blood pressure monitoring at home and earlier intervention on hypertension, especially for those over age 40 and for expectant moms throughout pregnancy."

"Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is widely undiagnosed. The health risks of AFib increase for those with high blood pressure and women in menopause. With OMRON IntelliSense™ AFib detection, we are helping people act on this condition earlier than ever before," added Koehler.

OMRON blood pressure monitors with IntelliSense™ AFib detection include the OMRON Platinum BP5465, OMRON 10 Series® BP7465, , OMRON Gold BP5360, and OMRON 7 Series® BP7360. These clinically validated blood pressure monitors are listed on the U.S. Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing (VDL), and sync with the OMRON connect app which tracks user readings, analyzes trends and habits, presents insights to explain data, and provides daily reminders and progress reports.

OMRON's IntelliSense™ AFib detection incorporates over 300 mathematical indices into a machine-learning algorithm that analyzes the pressure pulse wave generated as the blood pressure monitor cuff inflates. A study published in the October 2024 Heart Rhythm Journal4 found that OMRON blood pressure monitors with the Intellisense™ AFib algorithm can detect disturbances specific to AFib with remarkable accuracy.

The FDA granted OMRON medical device authorization for Intellisense™ AFib via the agency's De Novo classification5, a regulatory pathway for first-of-their-kind innovations.6

The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards spotlight the most innovative healthtech companies transforming healthcare through technology and recognizing the companies making the biggest impact. Each year, the competition attracts groundbreaking companies from around the world, with the most impactful advancing to the final stage.

The 7th Annual Digital Health Awards announced the Best in Class and Rising Star winners across all categories during the Grand Finale at HLTH USA in Las Vegas on October 20, 2025. The awards were presented across multiple live stages and celebrated before an audience of global healthcare leaders, investors and innovators.

"This year's winners represent the best of what digital health has to offer, innovation that is not only transformative, but practical, scalable, and ready to make an impact today. We are proud to celebrate these companies for their vision and commitment to improving healthcare," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.

About the Digital Health Hub Foundation

The Digital Health Hub Foundation's mission is to support the world's most innovative healthcare companies in scaling and growing. Since 2017, the organization's 30,000-member community has been dedicated to fostering innovation, including early-to-late-stage healthcare companies, industry providers, payors, mentors, and investors. Through their annual awards, the Digital Health Hub Foundation brings together the healthcare industry to celebrate and validate the best of the best in health technology.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With over 50 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. With more than 400 million devices sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. OMRON Healthcare strives to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions. The company provides products and services in over 130 countries. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

