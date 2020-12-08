Omron helps Lakota East High School educate young talent with free e-learning resources

Hummer has about 45 students, both juniors and seniors, who are pursuing engineering knowledge and are on track to study the subject at a college level. Whether classes are held online or in-person, pandemic-related concerns make it impossible to allow multiple students to crowd around a single piece of equipment. Hummer's approach has been to modularize the entire class and employ a rotation strategy, which presents a challenge for addressing questions about the material. With Omron's e-learning modules, he was able to structure his content to help students stay engaged.

"Not only was the Omron e-learning content valuable for remote students, now that we are back to school in person, the lessons will be just as valuable," says Hummer. "Due to social distancing requirements, we are learning content in rotations, or a modular environment. As a result, I am not always able to traditionally instruct the class, but Omron helps fill in that instruction as I move around the room helping the students who need it. Students can work through the learning modules at their own pace until they reach proficiency!"

Voelker Controls Company, an Ohio-based industrial automation solutions provider and an Omron distributor, was instrumental in introducing the e-learning modules to the high school. "We're honored to work with our local schools and students to expand their engineering knowledge. When traditional methods were not available and with limited options to teach automation remotely, Omron's e-learning was a great resource," says Andy Walsh, Voelker's Product Manager of Robotics and Automation. "Voelker Controls along with Omron has some of the most advanced automation expertise in the world, and we are proud to share our knowledge to help educate the future of Automation."

The e-learning modules have over 50 courses on functions and general knowledge of factory automation equipment. The modules are designed for people of all backgrounds seeking to learn more about robotics and other engineering topics related to industrial automation technology. Anyone interested in gaining more engineering knowledge can get started by registering here.

About the Voelker Controls Company

Voelker Controls focuses on providing its customers with best-in-class industrial automation solutions for nearly 50 years. Founded in 1970 by Chuck Voelker to support the automation needs of local businesses, the company has expanded from its original expertise in hydraulic and pneumatic solutions to encompass motion control, robotics, machine vision, sensors, auto ID and more. Its headquarters are located in Ohio.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's roughly 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

