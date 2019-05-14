Omron Honors Digi-Key with E-Catalog Distributor of the Year Award

The award was presented by Jeff Rogers, president and chief operating officer; Kris Whitehouse, vice president of sales; Junichiro Tsuji, director; and Caroline Wells, account manager at Omron, and awarded to David Stein, vice president, global supplier management; Chris Beeson, executive vice president, global supplier & new business development; Bruce Olson, manager, technology business; and Eric Wendt, strategic program development director at Digi-Key.

Omron is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of advanced electronic components, including relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Omron Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of Omron Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services. Omron's broad product offering can be found in applications for the communications, transportation, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement, and gaming markets around the world.

