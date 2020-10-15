OMRON Launches B5L Series Embedded TOF Sensor Module with Three-Dimensional Distance Measurement Capability of People and Objects

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation, based in Kyoto, Japan, has announced that it began selling the B5L Series embedded 3D TOF Sensor Module in Japan from September 1 and globally from October 1. The B5L Series utilizes unique optical design technology for stable measurement of three-dimensional distance information across a wide area even under sunlight. In addition, B5L also features specifications optimized for long periods of continuous operation to allow it to be used as an embedded sensor in various instruments. This design results in a "mechanical eye" that is capable of accurately and easily detecting the surrounding environment, which will contribute to autonomous robots being used more frequently in everyday life as well as automation of various other machinery and equipment.

The need for manpower-saving solutions has increased in recent times due to dwindling labor force and the necessity of avoiding closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, autonomous robots are being used not only in industrial applications such as transportation in factories and distribution warehouses, but also in public facilities, hospitals, train stations, and commercial complexes. In addition to simple tasks such as transportation, the inclusion of an arm should enable robots to engage in more advanced tasks such as component assembly. In such varied environments, 3D visual sensors, which enable accurate detection of the surroundings to avoid people, obstacles, and uneven surfaces, are necessary to achieve autonomous robotic operation of machines and equipment. Cameras and 2D LiDAR used in conventional applications, however, have a limited detection range, requiring a combination of multiple devices, posing the challenge of a complex structure.

The new B5L Series is a 3D sensor module capable of measuring the distance of people and objects across a wide range in real time at a distance of 0.5 to 4.0 m. OMRON's Time of Flight (TOF) sensor detection principle is employed while utilizing original optical design technology to enable stable detection under sunlight, which was a weakness of TOF normally, resulting in more precise detection of distance from objects in various scenes. The module with +/-2% precision (at a detection distance of 2m) is optimized for embedding in the equipment and features a five-year equivalent (*1) continuous operation. Additionally, built-in temperature compensation, etc., makes it easier to mount on autonomous robots and other equipment used in a wide variety of applications by eliminating the need for compensation processing in the design phase.

The B5L Series can be used not only in robots, but also in applications that require detecting the movement of people across a wide area while maintaining privacy, such as in caregiver monitoring.

OMRON will continue to globally provide cutting-edge electronic components such as sensors that comfortably connect humans and machines, supporting people's lives in various situations, and contributing to a smarter society.

Main Features

Interfering light immunity: Ambient light immunity equivalent to 100,000lx

Its powerful ambient light immunity ensures stable detection performance free from saturation even in bright places. (*2)

Its powerful ambient light immunity ensures stable detection performance free from saturation even in bright places. (*2) High precision: +/-2% ( 2m )

Achieves high output accuracy for compensated signals.

) Achieves high output accuracy for compensated signals. Long life: Long life equivalent to 5 years under continuous driving. (*1)

Long life thanks to OMRON's unique circuit design and heat emission design.

Long life thanks to OMRON's unique circuit design and heat emission design. Interference prevention: With interference prevention function (up to 17 units -- industry's top class (*3) --)

Ideal for applications that require the use of multiple devices such as robots at the same time.

Notes: (*1) According to OMRON's research in March, 2020

According to OMRON's evaluation method (reliability acceleration test at the ambient temperature of 20C and the humidity of 65%RH) (*2) Functionality and performance may decrease under certain operating conditions. (*3) According to OMRON's research in March, 2020

However, product specifications are not guaranteed.

Ratings/Specifications:

TOF Sensor Module B5L Series Information

Visit the following website for detailed product information.

https://www.components.omron.com/product-detail?partNumber=B5L (English)

https://www.ecb.omron.com.cn/product-detail?partId=169064 (Simplified Chinese)

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social systems, and healthcare. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 30,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. For more information, visit OMRON's website: https://www.omron.com/

