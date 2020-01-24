OMRON Opens New AUTOMATION CENTER in Tokyo

KYOTO, Japan, Jan.24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Corporation, based in Kyoto, Japan, announced the January 22 opening of AUTOMATION CENTER TOKYO (ATC-TOKYO) in Shinagawa, Tokyo, where corporate customers join OMRON to find solutions to their manufacturing issues. The 37th ATC facility in the world, ATC-TOKYO is OMRON's flagship factory automation (FA) technology center, where model production floors are built within the world's largest* ATC facility to allow customers to experience and test state-of-the-art FA that seamlessly integrates AI, IoT, robotics, and other cutting-edge technologies. At ATC-TOKYO, customers can witness manufacturing developments made possible by "innovative-Automation," OMRON's unique manufacturing innovation concept that facilitates solutions to issues facing manufacturers around the world.



At ATC-TOKYO, customers are invited to test for themselves customized solutions to issues that they encounter on production floors, which tap into innovative technologies and applications created through an optimal combination of OMRON's more than 200,000 different types of control devices. In the seminar room, customers can avail themselves of technical training, which they may need to introduce devices of their choice. Adjacent to ATC-TOKYO is AUTOMATION CENTER TOKYO POC LAB (POC-TOKYO), where customers can conduct demonstration tests in a simulated usage environment to verify processes using various robots, such as collaborative robots and mobile robots, and devices that they have brought in. Also in the vicinity is a development function working on the latest technology, making ATC-TOKYO a one-stop co-creation solution center where customers can not only "experience" cutting-edge manufacturing technologies but also "demonstrate," "learn skills for," and "develop" devices that they need.



Photo1: ATC-TOKYO Entrance

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202001215893/_prw_PI1fl_dscn6iQn.jpg



Photo2: Demonstration machines

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202001215893/_prw_PI2fl_0KR955AL.jpg



Photo3: POC-TOKYO

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/202001215893/_prw_PI3fl_rtJeIDRT.jpg



Amid the major transition on production floors, manufacturing businesses are encountering the rapid changes in social needs, that is, the ongoing shift toward low-volume, high-mix production (how), cultivation of skilled workers (who), and simultaneous start-up of multiple locations (where), while at the same time AI, robotics, and other technological innovations are accelerating the advancement of seeds. OMRON partners with its customers to come up with innovative solutions to their manufacturing issues and help them to renovate the way they manufacture, thus solving social issues and enriching the lives of people the world over. The flagship ATC facility, ATC-TOKYO, will take the lead in extending the frontiers of manufacturing through innovation.



About the facilities

AUTOMATION CENTER TOKYO

Address: 3F, Shinagawa HEART, 1-8-23, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Floor area: 1,114.15 square meters

AUTOMATION CENTER TOKYO POC LAB

Address: Nippon Express Higashi-Shinagawa Ryutsu Center Bldg., 1-4-8, Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Floor area: 1,919.1 square meters



Key functions

Demonstration tests and technology exchanges for customers to find solutions to their issues

Development of applications for solving issues

Demonstration and joint verification for realizing solutions thus developed

Technology training for introducing solutions to production floors

Arranging visit (for corporate customers only)

Reservations are necessary to visit ATC-TOKYO. Please contact OMRON salespersons.

If a customer does not have a contact within OMRON, please get in touch with a nearby sales office found from the list below.

http://www.ia.omron.com/global_network/index.html



About ATCs

As the hub of OMRON's proprietary FA technology, ATCs provide manufacturing businesses with access to world-leading automation technology, thus underpinning industrial development and advancement in countries across the globe. With the first ATC having been established in 2011, there are now 37 locations worldwide, assisting manufacturers in each geographical region to bring about technological innovation and enhance their competitive edge by offering a variety of technical know-how and solutions to production-related issues. ATCs now serve as the core storehouse of cutting-edge technologies, connecting OMRON's global development, production, and sales networks. By constantly sharing the latest technology, know-how, and information on technical standards that concern FA globally, ATCs facilitate the evolution of the manufacturing business in each region.



About "innovative-Automation"



As a leader in industrial automation, OMRON has extensive lines of control components and equipment, ranging from image-processing sensors and other input devices to various controllers and output devices such as servo motors, as well as a range of safety devices and industrial robots. By combining these devices via software, OMRON has developed a variety of unique and highly effective automation solutions for manufacturers worldwide. Based on its reservoir of advanced technologies and comprehensive range of devices, OMRON set forth a strategic concept called "innovative-Automation" consisting of three innovations or "i's"--"integrated" (control evolution), "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), and "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines). OMRON is now committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites by materializing this concept.



About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 35,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in around 120 countries and regions. In the field of industrial automation, OMRON supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technology and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society. For more information, visit OMRON's website: ttps://www.omron.com/.

