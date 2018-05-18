Omron Proudly Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with Omron's 2017 Global Distributor of the Year award at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

Omron Presents Digi-Key with 2017 Global Distributor of the Year Award

The award was presented by Jeff Rogers, President & COO; Michael Kedzie, Communications Coordinator; Jim Neville, Sr. Management, Product Marketing Group; Terry Zhang, Division Manager; Bill Chandler, Director of Marketing/Americas; Kris Whitehouse, Sr. Director of Sales/Americas; Caroline Wells, Distribution Sales Manager; and Adrian Orat, Distribution Account Manager at Omron and given to Hermann Reiter, Director, Global Strategic Business Development; Bruce Olson, Technology Business Manager; David Stein, VP Global Supplier Management; Chris Beeson, EVP Sales & Supplier Management; Paul Dosser, VP, Business Development; and Eric Wendt, New Business & Supplier Development Manager at Digi-Key.

Omron is one of the world's leading suppliers of advanced, reliable electronic controls and systems. They provide customers with the latest technology and provide superior quality and performance in every product area. From relays to advanced machine visions system, nobody offers a better performance value than Omron.

Omron's broad selection of products including relays, switches, connectors, sensors and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Omron products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omron-proudly-recognizes-digi-key-as-2017-distributor-of-the-year-300651131.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

