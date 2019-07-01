OMRON Releases E2EW Series Durable Full Metal Proximity Sensor, Boasting World's Longest Sensing Distance

KYOTO, Japan, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Stable Detection of Different Material Components Made of Aluminum, Needed for Lighter-Weight Automobiles, and Iron -

OMRON Corporation globally launched E2EW Series Full Metal Proximity Sensors on July 1, 2019, which boast the world's longest sensing distances (*1). The sensors enabled both detection stability for different material components and durability with the full metal body. They help enhance productivity in the automotive industry, where downtime leads large production opportunity losses, by reducing risks of sudden stoppages due to sensors that occur in the welding processes for automobiles.

(Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/201906267951/_prw_PI1fl_WIfStMe3.jpg)

The automotive industry needs lighter weight of automobiles in accordance with the trend of electric vehicles and low fuel consumption, encouraging the material change in automotive components from iron to aluminum. This will increase mixed production lines containing iron and aluminum. Full-metal proximity sensors are mainly used in harsh welding processes. However, previous full-metal proximity sensors have short sensing distances. In particular, the sensing distance for aluminum is shorter than the one for iron. Therefore, higher accuracy is required for installing proximity sensors for aluminum than for iron, making the design, start-up, and maintenance of production lines complicated. With skilled labor shortages becoming severer, however, demand is growing for ways to maintain and enhance facility operation rates without relying on human experience or skills.

The newly released E2EW Series enables both stability with the world's longest sensing distances and durability with the full metal body. These sensors boast the long sensing distances, approximately twice (*2) as long as previous models for iron, and six times (*3) as long as previous models for aluminum, meaning equivalent sensing distances to detect iron and aluminum components. In addition, OMRON's unique technologies to prevent coating abrasion allow 60 times longer-lasting spatter resistance (*4) than previous models. The E2EW Sensors with their durable body and long sensing distance increase sensor installation flexibility, and they help enhance productivity by streamlining production lines which require skills from the start-up and operation to maintenance.

Features

1. Equivalent and world's longest sensing distances for both iron and aluminum

The equivalent sensing distances enable common design for sitting position detection in mixed production lines containing both iron and aluminum components. Furthermore, the long sensing distances are approximately twice as long as previous models for iron, and are approximately six times as long as previous models for aluminum, meaning less false detection even for unsteady sensing objects, resulting in reductions of unexpected facility stoppages.

(Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/201906267951/_prw_PI2fl_21B9fWRQ.jpg)

2. Increased spatter resistance, lasting 60 times longer than previous models

For spatter environments, models with fluororesin coating are available. The abrasion resistance of fluororesin coating 60 times higher than that for previous models reduces the deterioration of coating performance after the maintenance for spatter cleanups and replacement frequency of sensors.

(Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/201906267951/_prw_PI3fl_dcVFCeN8.jpg)

3. IoT-enabled models with IO-Link

Models equipped with IO-Link provide understanding of the detection level and temperature changes of proximity sensors from a single location in real time. Visualizing on-site conditions that may not be visible to the naked eye makes it possible, for example, to expect spatter accumulation amounts by the detection level changes and to plan for the appropriate timing of cleaning.

(Image4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102197/201906267951/_prw_PI4fl_7hoA2a6S.jpg)

Notes:

(*1) World's longest sensing distance: Based on June 2019 OMRON investigation.

(*2) Approximately twice: Comparison with OMRON E2EF products.

(*3) Approximately six times: Comparison with OMRON E2EF products.

(*4) 60 times longer-lasting spatter resistance than previous models:

Comparison with OMRON E2EF-Q products. Based on June 2019 OMRON

investigation.

(*5) Comparison with OMRON E2EF-Q products.

(*6) After use: Brush 10 times by using a metal brush vertically and

horizontally for each maintenance. Repeat 6 times.

OMRON set forth a concept called "innovative-Automation" consisting of three innovations or "i's"--"integrated" (control evolution), "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), and "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines). OMRON is now committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites by materializing this concept. By enhancing the lineup of automation control devices, OMRON continues to pursue remarkable enhancements in productivity for the global manufacturing industry and accelerates the materialization of "integrated" and "intelligent," which are the key to realizing "innovative-Automation" together with its client companies.

About "innovative-Automation"

Recently, OMRON has developed a manufacturing innovation concept, called "innovative-Automation." With this concept, OMRON is currently committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites through three key innovations, or three "i's." Through these innovations in the area of automation, OMRON aims to enable significant productivity improvements in manufacturing sites in order to achieve high-value-added manufacturing. With the first "i," "integrated" (control evolution), OMRON will seek to advance automated control technology so that virtually any operator, even inexperienced operators, can effortlessly perform work that previously required the expert skills of experienced workers. With the second "i," "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), OMRON seeks to create constantly evolving equipment and production lines. By adopting a wide range of control devices and artificial intelligence (AI), machines can learn through experience and maintain themselves in optimal condition. For the third "i," "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines), OMRON pursues the development of a new harmonious relationship between human operators and machines. Working together in the same workspace, machines will be able to assist human operators by recognizing human thoughts and behavior.

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to automotive electronic components, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has over 36,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in 117 countries. In the field of industrial automation, OMRON supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technologies and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society. OMRON is based in Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto. Its CEO is Yoshihito Yamada. For more information, visit OMRON's website at: http://www.omron.com/

SOURCE OMRON Corporation

Related Links

http://www.omron.com

