OMRON to Introduce NX1-Series Controller That Integrates Control and Information: Improve Productivity, Improve Your Business

Manufacturers are now driving visualization of machine and process status, predictive maintenance to prevent downtime, and other information utilization approaches to further improve productivity. It is necessary to easily and securely collect huge amounts of data from manufacturing sites and store them in the host IT systems. However, there is a compromise between increasing control cycle time and maintaining and improving productivity when controllers in manufacturing machines process a large amount of data at high speeds. In addition, on the one hand, high speed and precision are required for industrial networks at production sites. On the other hand, high-level security is required for connection to host IT systems. This results in a significant barrier to interconnectivity of networks.

In these circumstances, the NX1 Series has been designed to collect synchronized data from sensors, servomotors, and units mounted to the controller within the same fixed cycle time thanks to OMRON's unique multicore technology that provides machine control and at the same time executes high-speed data processing tasks. This controller can send the synchronized data to the host IT system while maintaining control performance. The NX1 Series has three built-in industrial Ethernet ports -- EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT ports -- and an OPC UA server interface for IIoT for industrial automation and information technology. This connectivity allows use of IT at production sites and easy and secure connection to host IT systems. The database connection model (*3) can directly store production data in databases without using PCs or middleware, enabling real-time and reliable traceability of all products and helping improve quality control.

Further improve quality, enhance safety measures

The NX1 Series in combination with the NX-HAD4xx High-speed Analog Input Unit can be used for inspections by high-speed sampling of analog data, which previously required the use of special inspection machines. Users can improve product quality without any special skills. Connected with the NX-SL5xxx Safety CPU Unit, the NX1 Series integrates safety control of production lines and machines. The integrated safety and modularized safety control programs eliminate the need for re-programming when the line layout is changed. Flexible production and safety can be achieved.

OMRON is exhibiting the NX1 Series from April 23 to April 27 at the Hannover Messe 2018 (Hall 9 Booth F24).

Features

1. Integration of control and information utilization

Synchronized control of I/O and motion within 1-ms cycle time and motion control of up to 12 axes enable high-speed, high-precision control



The built-in EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT, OPC UA, and database connection functionality allows use of information within and between machines, visualization of production status with MES/SCADA, traceability using SQL database, and other information utilization applications. In addition, OMRON's unique multicore technology can process data without compromising control performance

2. Integration of control and quality management

Connected with the NX-HAD4xx High-speed Analog Input Unit, the NX1 Series can simultaneously obtain analog data from four insulated channels at the industry's fastest sampling speed of 5 microseconds (*4)

Instead of previously used special inspection machines with built-in PCs, this standard controller can be used for inspections such as vibration inspection of high-speed rotators, and enables the inspection process to be incorporated into a production line

3. Integration of control and safety

The NX1 Series connected with the NX-SL5xxx Safety CPU Unit integrates control and safety. Safety control systems can be built within and between machines, and control and safety can be managed as a module. Flexible production lines can be easily created

OMRON set forth a strategic concept called "innovative-Automation!" (*5) consisting of three innovations or "i's" -- "integrated" (control evolution), "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), and "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines). OMRON is now committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites by materializing this concept. By using the NX1 Series, OMRON will strive to create manufacturing sites where customers can achieve productivity improvements, real-time traceability, full inspections, and enhancement of safety measures at the same time. This will allow OMRON to accelerate the creation of an "integrated," "intelligent" and "interactive" manufacturing site -- key to the materialization of "innovative-Automation!" -- together with its client companies. By so doing, OMRON continues to pursue remarkable enhancements in quality and productivity for the manufacturing industry.

(*1) The NX-HAD4xx High-speed Analog Input Unit will be released in May 2018. (*2) NX-SL5xxx Safety CPU Unit will be available soon. (*3) The database connection model will be available soon. (*4) Based on OMRON investigation in April 2018. (*5) "innovative-Automation!"

Recently, OMRON has developed a manufacturing innovation concept, called "innovative-Automation!" With this concept, OMRON is currently committed to bringing innovation to manufacturing sites through three key innovations, or three "i's." Through these innovations in the area of automation, OMRON aims to enable significant productivity improvements in manufacturing sites in order to achieve high-value-added manufacturing. With the first "i," "integrated" (control evolution), OMRON seeks to advance automated control technology so that virtually any operator, even inexperienced operators, can effortlessly perform work that previously required the expert skills of experienced workers. With the second "i," "intelligent" (development of intelligence by ICT), OMRON seeks to create constantly evolving equipment and production lines. By adopting a wide range of control devices and artificial intelligence (AI), machines can learn through experience and maintain themselves in optimal condition. For the third "i," "interactive" (new harmonization between people and machines), OMRON pursues the development of a new harmonious relationship between human operators and machines. Working together in the same workspace, machines will be able to assist human operators by recognizing human thoughts and behavior.

About OMRON Corporation



OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing & Control + Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to automotive electronic components, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has over 36,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in 117 countries. In the field of industrial automation, OMRON supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technologies and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society. For more information, visit OMRON's website at: http://www.omron.com/

