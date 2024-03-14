Omron to Showcase Cutting-Edge Inspection and Factory Automation Solutions at IPC APEX EXPO 2024

Visitors can expect to see a full line of 3D inspection solutions, including the VT-X750 and VT-S1080. Built with Omron's robust Sysmac platform, each machine offers unparalleled speed, reliability, and accuracy, making them ideal for a variety of mission-critical applications found in automotive, medical, aerospace, and semiconductor industries. Visit the Sysmac display and Sysmac Modular machine at the booth to learn more about the next generation of industrial controls for electronics manufacturing.

"We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge inspection solutions at IPC APEX EXPO 2024," said Brad Ward, Technical Manager - Traceability & Inspection Solutions at Omron. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the highest quality, most reliable, and technologically advanced inspection solutions. We invite all attendees to visit our booth and discover how Omron can help them achieve their inspection goals."

About Omron Automation

Industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933, Omron's about 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at Omron Industrial Automation | Omron

