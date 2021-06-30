OMS Launches "OMS eLearning Academy® for Downstream Refining Operations"

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offsite Management Systems LLC (OMS) has launched their "OMS eLearning Academy" to offer online courses for the downstream oil Refinery Offsite Operations. The academy provides 200+ extensive courses to eLearn to Manage Infrastructure, Control manufacturing, Optimize production, and Reconcile hydrocarbons. Downstream refineries produce 85-90% of their end products like gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, etc., in offsite areas peripheral to onsite process units. Therefore, inefficient and sub-optimal production of these products can affect the refinery's bottom line. For example, a 100KB/day refinery can lose 2-3 M$/year of tangible benefits by merely selling gasoline just 0.1 octane above its grade Octane spec.



We are pleased to announce that we have launched OMS eLearning Academy with a pack of features and enrollment options from a pre-configured 200+ structured courses, Choose N Enroll to make your own custom curriculum from 200+ topics, 20+ specialized courses, many free courses, and video tutorials. Take advantage of free enrollment promotions and a chance to win a $130 value, 800+ pages ASTM Manual 58 or 250+ pages an eBook of technical articles by the academy Director. Please sign up for free today. Take advantage of free enrollment promotions and a chance to win a $130 value, 800+ pages ASTM Manual 58 or 250+ pages an eBook of technical articles by the academy director. Explore our academy free to judge for yourself. You have nothing to lose. We are always open to your suggestion to make our academy better to make your eLearning journey beneficial to your profession.

The academy curriculum features interactive free, structured, Choose N Enroll, specialized, live, and hybrid streaming curriculum. These courses target refinery executives, managers, engineers, operators, management and technical consultants, EPC vendors, fresh engineering graduates, and students. And they vary in length from 2 hours to 72 hours of online learning to teach the latest refinery technology and management strategies to regain lost tangible benefits. The format of the courses is in high-quality interactive audio-video with English/Spanish subtitles.

OMS eLearning Academy courses cost about 25-30% of similar public courses and save refineries millions of dollars per year in training their new and existing staff. Dr. Suresh Agrawal, Founder & CEO, has taught these courses for both public and private audiences for 25+ years and has earned a reputation for premium content and interactive and stimulating presentations. The academy features "eLearn whatever you want and take whenever, wherever and however you want."



A few testimonies about the courses taught by Dr. Agrawal speaks for themselves

"I have not attended any training course before which is so organized, exceptional, rich in topics and presented excellently. I learned a lot about fuel blending in this course, thanks to the instructor. — Sergio Carvajal – IST corporation, Bogota".

"The course was exciting as I could relate the refining and auto industry problems and challenges in terms of fuel quality specifications and ways to meet them economically. — Jay Cummings, General Motors"

If you would like more information about the academy or its curriculum or wish to receive an Academy Catalog, please email Dr. Suresh Agrawal, CEO, and Academy Director [email protected].

Media Contact:

Suresh Agrawal

281-650-3707

[email protected]

https://www.oms-elearning-academy.com

SOURCE OMS eLearning Academy

Related Links

https://www.oms-elearning-academy.com

