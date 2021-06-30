OMS Launches "OMS eLearning Academy® for Downstream Refining Operations"
Offers 200+ Structured online MCOR Strategy curriculum for eLearning How to Manage, Control, Optimize and Reconcile Refinery Operations.
Jun 30, 2021, 08:34 ET
HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offsite Management Systems LLC (OMS) has launched their "OMS eLearning Academy" to offer online courses for the downstream oil Refinery Offsite Operations. The academy provides 200+ extensive courses to eLearn to Manage Infrastructure, Control manufacturing, Optimize production, and Reconcile hydrocarbons. Downstream refineries produce 85-90% of their end products like gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, etc., in offsite areas peripheral to onsite process units. Therefore, inefficient and sub-optimal production of these products can affect the refinery's bottom line. For example, a 100KB/day refinery can lose 2-3 M$/year of tangible benefits by merely selling gasoline just 0.1 octane above its grade Octane spec.
The academy curriculum features interactive free, structured, Choose N Enroll, specialized, live, and hybrid streaming curriculum. These courses target refinery executives, managers, engineers, operators, management and technical consultants, EPC vendors, fresh engineering graduates, and students. And they vary in length from 2 hours to 72 hours of online learning to teach the latest refinery technology and management strategies to regain lost tangible benefits. The format of the courses is in high-quality interactive audio-video with English/Spanish subtitles.
OMS eLearning Academy courses cost about 25-30% of similar public courses and save refineries millions of dollars per year in training their new and existing staff. Dr. Suresh Agrawal, Founder & CEO, has taught these courses for both public and private audiences for 25+ years and has earned a reputation for premium content and interactive and stimulating presentations. The academy features "eLearn whatever you want and take whenever, wherever and however you want."
A few testimonies about the courses taught by Dr. Agrawal speaks for themselves
"I have not attended any training course before which is so organized, exceptional, rich in topics and presented excellently. I learned a lot about fuel blending in this course, thanks to the instructor. — Sergio Carvajal – IST corporation, Bogota".
"The course was exciting as I could relate the refining and auto industry problems and challenges in terms of fuel quality specifications and ways to meet them economically. — Jay Cummings, General Motors"
If you would like more information about the academy or its curriculum or wish to receive an Academy Catalog, please email Dr. Suresh Agrawal, CEO, and Academy Director [email protected].
Media Contact:
Suresh Agrawal
281-650-3707
[email protected]
https://www.oms-elearning-academy.com
SOURCE OMS eLearning Academy
Share this article